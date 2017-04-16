Entitlements biggest part of federal budget

According to the latest Congressional Budget Office report, the federal government collects about $20,000 from the average household. Yet the 2016 deficit was a whopping $587 billion.
The almost $3.3 trillion in money that the federal government taxes out of the economy each year isn’t enough to satiate its profligate spending.
So where do our tax dollars go? Some believe most of it goes to welfare and foreign aid. In reality, health entitlements and Social Security are the largest programs. These entitlements and interest on the debt are set to consume every dollar of taxes paid in just over 20 years.
▪ Social Security, the single largest federal program, accounts for roughly a quarter of all federal spending. Its trust funds are already paying out more than they take in, and as more people retire, the system will be under continued stress. Without reform, the program’s trustees project benefits will need to be cut as much as 21 percent if nothing is done by 2034.
▪ Federal health programs such as Medicare and Medicaid and Obamacare subsidies are also growing at an unsustainable trajectory. Currently consuming 28 percent of the budget, health spending continues to grow faster than the economy.
▪ Other income security programs – veterans’ benefits, unemployment compensation, food and housing assistance, federal employee retirement and disability – are 18 percent of the budget, surpassing national defense spending.
▪ Defense spending accounts for 16 percent of the budget and covers everything from military paychecks, to operations overseas, to the research, development and acquisition of new technologies and equipment.
And the rest?
▪ Currently 6 percent of the budget is spent on interest – money that takes away from other priorities. Over the next 10 years, net interest on the debt is projected to rise to almost 12 percent of the budget, more than is projected to be spent on national defense.
Without reforming America’s massive and growing federal programs, Washington will have to continue to borrow increasing amounts of money, piling debt onto younger generations and putting the nation on an unsustainable economic course.
Adam N. Michel and Justin Bogie are policy analysts at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C.
