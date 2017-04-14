Good luck with tax reform, Republicans

Stung by the collapse of the Republican plan to reshape the U.S. health care system, President Trump’s White House says that it’s taking charge of the next big GOP initiative: tax reform.
What it wants and who will manage the effort isn’t clear, but here are some legislative approaches the administration could pursue:
▪ A sweeping tax-reform plan with huge cuts in tax rates balanced by elimination of special-interest tax advantages, plus a massive infrastructure-spending bill. This approach would be aimed at winning bipartisan support in Congress.
▪ A scaled-back but still sizable package done through a special Congressional budget reconciliation process that would limit the scope of changes to taxing and spending programs. Because measures passed through reconciliation aren’t subject to the Senate filibuster, this route wouldn’t require any cooperation from Democrats.
▪ A major tax cut unbalanced by revenue-raising measures like base broadening or loophole closing. This approach would avoid messy fights with the powerful lobbies for virtually all special tax advantages, but it could greatly increase the federal deficit.
▪ Cuts limited to the corporate tax rate, which would probably have less deficit impact and where there’s already a rough consensus for action based on proposals made by President Obama.
Each of these options has big downsides.
The easiest to discard is the last idea: cuts in business taxes but not rates paid by individuals. Mainstream Republicans acknowledge that’s a political non-starter. Also, Trump likes to blast Obama, not build on his ideas.
It’s also too limited to fulfill longstanding Republican ambitions. They want to go “big” on a taxing-and-spending package. They say the tax component would be revenue-neutral, meaning that it wouldn’t widen or shrink the deficit. But that pledge is undermined by a vow to measure the effects based on “dynamic scoring,” Washingtonspeak for the dubious assumption that tax cuts would generate enough economic growth to provide higher revenue at lower rates.
Republicans are hoping that some Democrats who like loophole closing and infrastructure spending will buy into this approach. But assembling a bipartisan coalition will be very difficult. Democrats will demand tax cuts that don’t favor the wealthy. They also are skeptical about striking a deal with Trump, whom they don’t trust and who is deeply unpopular in most of their districts.
The alternative, then, is to pass a partisan bill through the budget process known as reconciliation. But under this procedure, the measure can’t be a revenue loser after 10 years – meaning that the best Republicans could hope for would be temporary tax changes.
White House and congressional Republicans both need a win after the health care disaster. So they’ll probably forge ahead to cut taxes for 10 years by $2 trillion to $3 trillion, but without reforming the system.
Trump recently told the Financial Times that there would be a “very massive and very strong tax reform.” The paper noted that he’s “holding his cards close.” That’s what you do when you hold a pair of threes.
Albert R. Hunt is a Bloomberg View columnist.
