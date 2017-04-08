Syria horror exposes Putin’s global shame

Images of the human horror in Syria filled the world’s news screens this last: Infants, children, teens, adults, some strong, some weak, all helpless and hopeless. Mouths gasping for air and oozing foam, eyes staring but not seeing. The dying lay alongside the already dead.
All were innocent victims of deadly chemical weapons that Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his despotic client, Syrian President Bashar Assad, had assured the world no longer existed.
Now the world has seen with its own eyes why, even though Assad may have ordered the crime, Putin must bear the ultimate blame.
And maybe the most conscientious world leaders, who once again found it inconvenient to intervene and easy to just accept the assurances of the untrustworthy, will know that they too must share the ultimate shame.
Perhaps now the Russian people will see why the world blames Russia for enabling the horror in Syria and elsewhere. And perhaps Russians will finally figure out that although Putin’s militarism and swagger makes them feel strong and makes others fearful, fear is a weak substitute for the real strength that comes from genuine prosperity, which they not long ago came close to achieving.
But Putin abandoned all pretense of being a global good neighbor and aligned himself with the world’s worst. He militarily propped up Syria’s mass murdering Assad; Syrian or Russian jets repeatedly bombed hospitals. And across the pond, Putin ordered a neo-Watergate cyber-stealing and leaking of Democratic Party e-mails to help Donald Trump get elected.
Russians seemed charmed by Putin’s strongman ways. His polls percentages soared into the 80s. And the Moscow Times reported a 2014 poll showing an astounding 45 percent of Russians felt the sacrifices of the Stalin era were justified (up from only 25 percent two years earlier). And 39 percent actually expressed “admiration,” “kind regards,” or “sympathy” for Stalin.
But Russians may soon wise up and realize they can’t deposit Putin’s swagger in their bank accounts.
Martin Schram is a columnist for Tribune News Service.
