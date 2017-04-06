Russia investigation must be honest

Forget about the House Intelligence Committee when it comes to investigating whether Russia stuck its snout into our election. The panel, as led by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., with the support of GOP leadership, has lost any credibility now and in the future.
Nunes has capitulated to President Trump, in whose pre-election camp he was an early riser, and seems to have no intention of letting the Russian connection bring down his hero’s presidency. Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and others of the House Republican hierarchy have already poured enough whitewash on the committee to satisfy Tom Sawyer’s Aunt Polly for the rest of her life.
In 50-some years of watching the political passing parade in Washington, D.C., I have never seen a more brazenly dishonest performance by a committee chairman. Even if Nunes decides ultimately to recuse himself from leading the inquiry that now may or may not happen, the damage has been done, with the smell of dishonesty indelibly imprinted on the public nostrils.
What an unbelievable performance. Only a sap would swallow Nunes’ cloak-and-dagger research, which is obviously aimed at helping Trump show Barak Obama wiretapped his telephones – an allegation not supported by evidence, denied by everyone, and clearly designed to both back up the new president and obscure the Russian investigation.
The congressman claims he had a secret nighttime meeting on the White House grounds with a source who said there was incidental surveillance of Trump by an official agency eavesdropping on someone else. What we do now know is that three well-placed White House aides compiled the material Nunes was presented.
The House, except for impeachment, never has been good in delving into possible scandals of this size. Members who face election every two years are too vulnerable to partisan influence.
The Senate is a far better venue for getting at the truth and putting pressure on those who will. The leaders of the bipartisan Senate intelligence committee – Republican and Democrat – have pledged to put differences aside to work together on the disturbing allegations of foreign influence in our electoral process.
The six-year length of a Senate term provides a better cushion from partisan discipline and the ability to take a longer look at the evidence.
The model for modern bipartisan Senate investigations of this magnitude was the Watergate Committee with Democratic Chairman Sam Ervin of North Carolina and Republican Vice Chairman Howard Baker of Tennessee sharing responsibilities equitably.
Even if a clear conclusion can’t be reached in the Russia investigation, Americans need to know that every attempt possible was fairly and honestly made to determine the truth.
Impossible? Perhaps. But with guys like Nunes around, perseverance and a proof of diligence are the only answers.
Dan Thomasson is a former vice president of Scripps Howard Newspapers.
