Republicans need to get their act together

The demise of the Republicans’ long-awaited, much-vaunted attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare has been widely described as a devastating opening defeat for President Trump and GOP leaders in Congress. It was.
But it was so much more.
The legislative retreat appeared to be a major victory for minority House Democrats, but really, they did absolutely nothing to bring it about.
What the failure really showed is that the GOP’s current political dominance in Washington, D.C., might not last long.
Beginning in 2010, the House staged dozens of symbolic Obamacare repeal votes, which it knew full well were futile as long as President Obama was in the Oval Office.
All that only to see the latest effort torpedoed by a rump pack of Republicans who’ve shown a keen interest in policy-strutting but none in the actual teamwork of governing.
It’s worse than embarrassing. After seven long years of Obamacare opposition, Republicans couldn’t agree on what to repeal and what to substitute. Seriously?
It’s ironic the Freedom Caucus is the political descendant of the grassroots tea party, spawned in 2010 over conservative opposition to Democrats’ ramming Obamacare through with not a single GOP vote. Now that same crowd is stained with large responsibility for the repeal’s defeat.
“We were all for repeal, just not that repeal” is a sales pitch that won’t fly with angry folks in flyover country who’ve perceived betrayal after betrayal from representatives.
Two months ago, it seemed the Grand Old Party – with control of Congress and most state governments, and its 19th president in the White House – was poised for an era of historic success, if only it could avoid its own too-familiar circular firing squads.
It would be an historic irony then if the 45th president and congressional Republicans were ultimately stymied in their conservative agenda, not by aging operatives of an impotent, leaderless Democratic minority, but by their own shortsighted inability to deal with long-term success.
Andrew Malcolm is an author and veteran national and foreign correspondent.
