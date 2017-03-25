Political leaders are going down rat holes

Both parties in Washington, D.C., can’t stop going down their favorite rat hole. And the rest of us poor civilians have to watch – and suffer.
The entire country has been poisoned by the constant “I hate you more than you hate me” bipartisanship from D.C., which throws around lots of charges and counter charges with virtually no solid evidence to back them up.
Each party won’t stop digging their rat hole.
President Trump continues to insist that President Obama ordered surveillance of Trump Tower last fall.
Democrats continue to insist that the Trump campaign and the Russian hackers colluded to defeat Hillary Clinton.
When it comes to each of these dumb rat holes, it doesn’t matter what the latest scoops or opinions from CNN or FOX News are.
It doesn’t matter what the next reckless Republican or Democrat congressman says is or is not true about the surveillance of the Trump Tower, the FBI, collusion with the Russians, the weather or anything else.
Did some members of the Trump Team who were not named Flynn talk to Russians who may or may not have been spies or Putin cronies last year?
Probably.
Does it mean that a devious Trump-Russkie pact was made to wreck Clinton’s campaign – and successfully did so?
Nope and nope.
Democrats want you to hate Trump. Trump wants you to hate Democrats, even though he was one for most of his life.
Both sides are rolling around in this endless childish mud fight, and we have to sit and watch it.
It’s sent the whole country into a permanent state of political disunion and argument.
It’s maddening and frustrating.
Trump needs to accept the truth and publicly say, “Hey, the Democrats didn’t wiretap me.”
And Democrats need to say, “Hey, there was no collusion with the Russians.”
And then they both need to get on with the important business of fixing the country.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Reagan, is a columnist with Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.
