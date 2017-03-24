Checks, balances still working

Under the dark gray cloud, amid the general gloom, allow me to offer a ray of sunshine. The past two months have brought a pleasant surprise: Turns out the much feared, much predicted withering of our democratic institutions has been grossly exaggerated. The system lives.
Let me explain. President Trump's triumph last year was based on a frontal attack on the Washington "establishment." He declared "I alone can fix it" and "I am your voice," the classic tropes of the demagogue.
The strongman cometh, it was feared. Who and what would stop him?
Two months into the Trumpian era, we have our answer. Our checks and balances have turned out to be quite vibrant.
Consider:
▪ The courts.
Trump rolls out not one but two immigration bans, and is stopped dead in his tracks by the courts. However you feel about the merits of the policy itself (in my view, execrable and useless but legal) or the merits of the constitutional reasoning of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals (embarrassingly weak, transparently political), the fact remains: The president proposed and the courts disposed.
Trump's pushback? A plaintive tweet or two complaining about the judges – that his own Supreme Court nominee denounced (if obliquely) as "disheartening" and "demoralizing."
▪ The states.
Federalism lives. The first immigration challenge to Trump was brought by the attorneys general of two states (Washington and Minnesota) picking up on a trend begun during the Barack Obama years when state attorneys general banded together to kill his immigration overreach and the more egregious trespasses of his Environmental Protection Agency.
And beyond working through the courts, state governors – Republicans, no less – have been exerting pressure on members of Congress to oppose a Republican president's signature health care reform. Institutional exigency still trumps party loyalty.
▪ Congress.
The Republican-controlled Congress (House and Senate) is putting up epic resistance to a Republican administration's health care reform. True, that's because of ideological and tactical disagreements rather than any particular desire to hem in Trump. But it does demonstrate that Congress is no rubber stamp.
Trump's budget, for example, was instantly declared dead on arrival in Congress.
▪ The media.
Trump is right. It is the opposition party. Indeed, furiously so, often indulging in appalling overkill. Nonetheless, if you take the view from 30,000 feet, better this than a press acquiescing on bended knee, where it spent most of the Obama years. Every democracy needs an opposition press.
Taken together – and suspending judgment on which side is right on any particular issue – it is deeply encouraging that the sinews of institutional resistance to a potentially threatening executive remain quite resilient.
The checks and balances are working just fine.
Charles Krauthammer is a columnist with the Washington Post Writers Group.
Comments