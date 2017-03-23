Trump is not going to change, but Kansas can

It’s been well over a year now since they brought the squeegees out. It’s hard to remember what the field looks like beneath that giant red tarp with the white letters. The rain keeps pouring down. It’s time to call the game.
Donald Trump is not changing.
President Trump is never going to agree to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate any of his dealings – Russia included. He knows all about President Nixon. He’s even partied with him.
He’s also never going to release his tax returns voluntarily. He never intended to.
He’s never going to fully sever ties with his businesses, no matter how many files he’s got with him at the podium when he talks about it. This is just another wall that may not actually get built.
Trump is probably never going to read before he decides, think before he speaks or fact-check the words that flow from his Twitter account. These are the same traits that carried him to “historic victory.” Why on Earth would he change now?
You may be thrilled that our president does not intend to change. If so, I’m not here to judge you or to tell you that you’re wrong. Too many people have judged you already, without taking into account that a vote for president is a multifactorial decision; or at least it should be.
What I’m here to deliver is a reminder to those who are still occupied with shock and disappointment over our new president:
Thanks to federalism and our separation of powers, many roads do not run through the Trump White House. For so many of our problems here in Kansas, the answers do not rest with Trump, as polarizing and as fascinating as he may be.
We don’t need the Trump administration to make our schools better. We need money from the state, and we need our parents and teachers to keep working hard.
The Trump administration is not going to pull us from the depths of the fiscal abyss. Our Legislature and our governor must somehow find a way to do this, and kicking the can another block down the road is not going to cut it.
Crime, infrastructure and many of the social issues we care about are also subject to local control. The list goes on.
It’s easy to become fixated on Trump news. He is the undisputed master of media manipulation. But while we must continue to hold our president accountable, our state is at a crossroads in multiple respects, and we must not lose our focus here at home. We must focus on protecting our children’s futures by holding our own elected leaders accountable as well.
Trump is not changing, but that doesn’t mean Kansas can’t.
Blake A. Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
