Trump faces a Korean missile crisis

Every president has an early foreign policy test, and Donald Trump is no exception. Trump’s test is actually already in progress, and it bears some resemblance to the one faced by a young President John Kennedy.
Indeed, Trump’s crisis has best been described as a “slow-motion Cuban missile crisis” – only the crisis-driver is not Fidel Castro, but North Korea’s bizarre despot, Kim Jong Un.
If this crisis is not keeping you up at night, you’re not paying attention.
Let’s see, we have an untested, macho, Twitter-happy U.S. president facing off against the leader of a dynastic North Korean political cult who’s building a long-range nuclear missile that could hit Los Angeles and who – allegedly – just had his half brother, Kim Jong Nam, knocked off by two women who wiped his face with a lethal nerve agent while he was transiting a Malaysian airport.
What could go wrong?
This Korean missile crisis has dragged on far longer than the famous “13 days” of the Cuban missile crisis, but don’t let that fool you: “We’re at an important inflection point,” explains Robert Litwak, from the Wilson Center, one of the premier experts on rogue states. “North Korea is on the verge of a strategic breakout that would enable its leadership to strike the United States with a nuclear-armed ICBM,” or intercontinental ballistic missile.
Trump did not create this problem – it’s been passed down to him from Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama – but he will have to fix it. And it has reached a point where the U.S. has only three options: awful, bad and worse.
Or as Litwak describes them: “bomb, acquiesce or negotiate.”
Bombing North Korea’s nuclear and missile sites runs the risk of escalating into a second (possibly nuclear) Korean war with over a million casualties. North Korea’s nuclear facilities are “hot,” and bombing them could have untold consequences in terms of radioactivity. Alternatively, acquiescing to a breakout means this failed state could – incredibly – become a major nuclear power with a global reach.
“So that just leaves negotiating,” says Litwak.
Trump should follow the path Obama took with Iran, argues Litwak: Get North Korea to freeze its nuclear warheads at present levels – around 15 – freeze all production of weapons-usable fissile material and freeze all ballistic missile testing – so it cannot hit the U.S. – in return for an easing of economic sanctions and some economic aid.
“It would be a transactional deal that constrains North Korea’s capabilities and buys time for a transformation, just like the Iran deal did,” says Litwak.
Trump will soon discover that in foreign policy, everything is like Obamacare – easy to criticize, more transactional than transformational, but all the other options are worse. And there are no pure wins to boast about. Those only happen on TV shows.
Thomas L. Friedman is a columnist with the New York Times.
