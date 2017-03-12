Is CIA spying on us to ‘protect our liberties’?

Most Americans, I suspect, have the attitude that if the government is spying on someone there is probably a good reason.
In the latest document dump by WikiLeaks, Julian Assange’s outfit may cause some to rethink that premise.
Assange, who is viewed by some as a patriot and by others as a traitor for exposing American secrets and putting the country in jeopardy, has, reports the Washington Post, “obtained a vast portion of the CIA’s computer hacking arsenal” and has begun “posting the files online in a breach that may expose some of the U.S. intelligence community’s most closely guarded cyber weapons.” The trove, reportedly, exceeds “in scale and significance the massive collection of National Security Agency documents exposed by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.”
Assange claims that the 8,761 CIA documents account for “the entire hacking capacity of the CIA.” He promises there are more documents to come.
Certain malware allow the CIA access to familiar U.S. and European commercial products, including Apple’s iPhone, Google’s Android, Macintosh Windows and even Smart TVs, which, once enabled, could pick up your living room chatter.
There is no doubt that terrorists and American enemies, such as China and Russia, can and have used our U.S. Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees against us. But does that mean that in order to protect those liberties the government must undermine them? Doesn’t that seem self-defeating?
In its oversight capacity, Congress needs to explore what these documents have revealed about the CIA and its tactics. If limited government means anything, surely it means limiting government from the power to invade the privacy of its citizens without warrants and due process.
Freedom is a precious commodity, which can never be taken for granted. It is always in danger of being reduced by the powerful without proper safeguards and watchdogs.
There may be damage done to some of these government agencies and their ability to pursue real enemies, but the damage caused to the Constitution and our freedoms could be worse.
Cal Thomas is a columnist with Tribune Content Agency.
