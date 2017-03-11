Health care is GOP’s mess now

There’s a new rule in American politics: Whichever party owns health care will come to regret it.
Seven years ago, Barack Obama’s Democrats passed a health insurance law that promised to cover almost everyone and make medical care more affordable. Best of all, Obama said, the new plan wouldn’t inconvenience anybody, except the high-income folks who got hit with a tax increase.
“If you like your health-care plan, you can keep your health-care plan,” he pledged. Big mistake.
Obama succeeded in his basic aims, but he couldn’t keep all his promises, especially that one.
Ever since, whenever anything’s gone wrong in the health sector – whenever prices rose, or an insurance company dropped a line of business – Republicans have had an easy target: Obamacare.
As we all know, the same Republicans who said Obamacare was fatally flawed swore they would replace it with a better, cheaper system – just as soon as they regained power. Now they have, and just like Obama, they’ve overpromised.
“We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” President Trump said in January. People “can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much simplified form. Much less expensive and much better,” with “much lower deductibles.”
But the health-care bill House Republicans unveiled last week can’t keep all those promises. It doesn’t even pretend to.
And in a telling mirror image, Democrats immediately dubbed the new plan “Trumpcare.”
From now on, you can depend on them to hang that label on any part of the American health system that isn’t working, just as Republicans did with Obamacare.
The Republican bill would undo much of Obama’s expansion of insurance coverage, especially for low-income people. It provides much lower subsidies, on average, for people who buy health coverage on the individual market. The cuts are deep for people just above the poverty line.
The bill ends Obama’s expansion of Medicaid three years from now. At that point, the GOP bill would change the funding formula for Medicaid, making it easier to cut the program’s expenditures in future years.
Not everyone will suffer: The GOP bill includes a nice tax cut for the wealthy, canceling the taxes they paid to support Obamacare.
Fewer people will buy health insurance – and many of those will opt for cheaper, bare-bones insurance policies with high deductibles (not the “lower deductibles” Trump promised).
In short, the GOP would replace one flawed plan with another and transfer most of the pain from high-income taxpayers and middle-income insurance-buyers to low-income families. Democrats won’t let voters forget that.
Trump’s fatal promise – “We’re going to have insurance for everybody” – will be repeated by his opponents as often as Obama’s.
They broke it. They'll own it.
Doyle McManus is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
