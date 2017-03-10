Need to get it right in Iraq, Syria

In his State of the Union address, President Trump hardly mentioned foreign policy. But he did repeat his campaign promise to “demolish ISIS” and “extinguish (it) from the planet.”
The battle to uproot the Islamic State, which is centered in the cities of Mosul, Iraq, and Raqqa, Syria, has been underway for months, using local forces backed by U.S. advisers and air power. The president wants it done faster.
Trump has called for a new military strategy, and the Defense Department has submitted preliminary options to up the pace (including sending a few hundred more U.S. troops to help Syrian Kurds and Arabs retake Raqqa). And yes, speed matters, since U.S. officials believe new attacks in Europe are being planned in Raqqa.
But it’s insufficient for the White House to push for military victory and then turn its back on the region. Unless any military plan is nested in a broader political strategy to stabilize Syria and Iraq, we can expect Son of ISIS to arise in the not-too-distant future.
In the words of the former U.S. Ambassador to Syria and Iraq Ryan Crocker: “You can get it quick or you can get it right.”
A broader political strategy would require the United States to play a global leadership role in which Trump shows little interest. It would require close cooperation with NATO and Mideast allies along with intense diplomacy to stabilize Syria and Iraq.
Yet this White House wants to ax 37 percent from the State Department budget. It has prevented Secretary of State Rex Tillerson from appointing the deputy secretary he chose to help run his department.
Moreover, the Trump inner circle is also at war with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a strategic thinker of the first order, over his choice of Anne Patterson for the key post of undersecretary for policy, the highest civilian job in the department. Patterson, a former U.S. ambassador to Egypt and Pakistan, is tough, farsighted and knowledgeable about the Mideast and how to deal with jihadis.
Key White House officials are opposing Patterson because she supposedly worked too closely with Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood government from 2012 to mid-2013. Never mind that Morsi and his government were chosen by Egyptian voters in free and fair elections. At the time, working with them held more promise for moderating their views than displaying open hostility. (Morsi was ultimately overthrown by a military coup.)
The same kind of blinkered White House thinking could undercut the role of national security adviser H.R. McMaster, another strategic thinker with broad knowledge of the region and how to counter Islamists. It’s still unclear whether McMaster will be permitted to choose the staff he wants, or whether he will have the president’s ear.
If the president’s inner circle undercuts the cabinet members and advisers who are best placed to devise a long-term Mideast strategy, you can be certain that none will be developed.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
