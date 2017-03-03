Revolt of the attorneys general

0:35 Cattle on the loose on K-10 Pause

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe

3:58 Paul Suellentrop visits with Illinois State writer about Arch Madness

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens

2:39 School finance ruling means lots of unknowns, superintendent says

1:22 Cop's NFL-worthy tackle takes down bat-wielding attacker