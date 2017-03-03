Softer tone but still no real plans

4:09 Z details the dangers of facing Wichita State's offense Pause

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

1:50 Four Shockers earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:22 Cop's NFL-worthy tackle takes down bat-wielding attacker

1:16 The Rose Standards: What they are and how they affect Kansas students

3:03 ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens