Trump needs to relax, take more time

Donald Trump is driving everyone in Washington, D.C., nuts with his mad presidential style.
Republicans in Congress are getting jumpy. The powerless Democrats are so desperate they actually think Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is the future of their party.
The media are overacting to President Trump’s dumb daily morning tweets like they are official edicts coming from the ghost of Joe Stalin. The media see Trump’s comments about “so-called” judges or his complaints about a biased judiciary as signs that he is a despotic imperial president intent on blowing up the federal government’s balance of powers.
Meanwhile, Time magazine has Trump’s evil right-wing guru Steve Bannon on the cover looking like Darth Vader.
We need to relax, take a deep breath and get a grip.
Rome wasn’t made in a day, and America is not going to be saved or destroyed by Trump in a month.
The most important relaxing needs to start at the top with Trump. He’s been acting like he has four days left in office, not four years.
He’s been issuing executive orders and making 10 announcements a day about trade, terrorism, immigration, oil pipelines, the border wall, relations with Russian, Israel, Mexico and who knows what. For his own good, he needs to slow down the pace of making America great again to a gentle sprint.
Trump needs to give the public and everyone else time to absorb and understand what he is doing, so he will have more people on your side. He wouldn’t be having a problem with the so-called Muslim ban if he had not done the rollout so quickly.
He needs to know that Washington is like a $4 trillion aircraft carrier. It can’t be stopped, turned around or sunk quickly or easily – and maybe not at all.
Trump also knew from the start that the mainstream media were not going to be on his team. Now, one of his most important jobs is to not give the media any free ammo to fire back at him or his administration.
So that means stop talking about illegal voters. Stop picking fights with federal judges. Stop talking about whether the murder rate is up or down unless you actually know what you’re talking about.
Trump’s base is secure – and happy with whatever he says or does. But he is trying to do stuff so fast he is missing the most important thing – communicating with the rest of the country about what he is doing and why.
So choose your words and tweets wisely, Mr. President, and start acting like the president of the United States. You were elected by all 50 states and their people.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Reagan, is a columnist with Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.
