So much to see and do in Wichita

It was Aug. 7 when I wrote to introduce myself to you as the new editor of The Eagle and Kansas.com.
It boggles my mind how fast six months have gone by. It has been a whirlwind as I have become acclimated at work, learned about our community and settled into my family’s home in Wichita.
In that first column, I rattled off many things that drew me to this city. I asked you for suggestions of must-see places to add to my list.
Six months later, the evidence that Wichita is a great place to live has only grown in my mind. Here is a sampling of the places I’ve visited, several of them suggested by you:
▪ Unique businesses that give our community character, such as the Nifty Nut House and the Spice Merchant.
▪ Non-chain restaurants, such as the Old Mill Tasty Shop, the College Hill Deli and Sabor Latin Bar & Grille.
▪ A performance of “Mamma Mia!” by Music Theatre Wichita, and a concert by Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire at Intrust Bank Arena.
▪ At least five local churches featuring contemporary services and talented worship bands.
▪ Walking trails downtown along the river and at Sedgwick County Park.
▪ Veterans Memorial Park.
▪ Community gems such as Exploration Place and Botanica.
▪ Important institutions and employers, such as Wichita State University, Wichita Area Technical College, the Butler Community College campus in Andover, Spirit AeroSystems and Wesley Medical Center.
While I have focused mostly on Wichita, I’ve had introductions to other towns, such as Salina, Valley Center, Maize, Andover and Goddard (mostly thanks to the travels of my son’s soccer team).
In the fall, my family made a day trip to Kanopolis State Park and hiked the Buffalo Tracks Canyon. We also took a weekend trip to Dallas (soccer again).
Before Christmas, we made the 8.5-hour drive to ski the Rockies, where I saw the most amazing sunrise I have seen in my life.
Clearly, I have a lot more to do to get to know our community, our region and our people better. If you are part of a community group that meets regularly, I’d be happy to visit – simply contact me through one of the channels below.
A glance at the places I’ve visited speaks volumes about the assets of our community: Arts, shopping, food and other quality-of-life amenities that give our community character and appeal. Educational, employment and health care options that give our city and our economy strength. A location within easy reach of other major metropolitan and recreational areas.
Add to that a mix of community leaders with vision, a regional approach to economic development and an entrepreneurial spirit that is gaining momentum and you have a city that is on the brink of something special.
I’m happy to be along for the ride.
And The Eagle and Kansas.com will be part of that ride, too. Anticipation is building here about a move to our new office on North Mead Street in Old Town Square. That will happen this spring.
Watch The Eagle and Kansas.com for more news about our new home as our move approaches.
Exciting things are ahead.
Steve Coffman is the executive editor/vice president of news for The Eagle and Kansas.com. Reach him at scoffman@wichitaeagle.com or 316-268-6405. Follow him on Twitter at @SteveCoffman1.
