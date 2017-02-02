Executive order makes us less safe

President Trump says his sweeping executive order on immigration was meant to make America safer. Yet this ill-conceived plan, with its slap-dash implementation and failure to consult Congress or relevant cabinet secretaries, will make Americans less safe.
One look at the details of the order reveals how counterproductive it is – and how incoherent. That’s even before you consider the moral issues, or the way it has tarnished America’s image around the world.
The president banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, and Libya – for 90 days. And he suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days, with Syrian refugees suspended indefinitely.
But no person accepted to the United States as a refugee, Syrian or otherwise, has been implicated in a major fatal terrorist attack since the Refugee Act of 1980, according to a Cato Institute study.
As for those seven countries, the list makes no sense. None of the 9/11 terrorists came from those countries. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which produced most of the 9/11 killers, were exempt.
This points out the absurdity of the whole exercise. If Trump wanted to be 100 percent sure that no jihadi would ever enter our shores in the coming months, he would have to ban entrants from all over the world.
So what was the real intent? Perhaps Rudy Giuliani has the answer. The former mayor of New York told CNN that Trump wanted to implement an outright “Muslim ban” as he had promised his base, and formed a commission to find a way to do it legally. The group came up with the idea of a ban “on places where there is substantial evidence that people are sending terrorists into our country.”
Nothing better illustrates the stupidity of this political move than the inclusion of Iraq on the list.
No terrorist acts have been committed on U.S. soil by any of the tens of thousands of Iraqi immigrants over the past decade.
However, Iraq is supposedly a U.S. ally in fighting against ISIS. At this moment, the United States has at least 5,000 troops and advisers fighting alongside Iraqi troops in the battle of Mosul, and the Iraqis have taken heavy casualties.
“This order is like spitting in the face of the Iraqis,” Mowaffak al-Rubaie, a former Iraqi national security adviser, told CNN. “We thought we were strategic allies. This is going to increase anti-American sentiment in Iraq and in the region in general. It will make it difficult to defend American troops staying in this country.”
One of the most shameful aspects of the ban is that it also blocks Iraqi interpreters who are under death threat because they risked their lives to help our military and diplomats.
Of course, the president claims his executive order was meant to provide “extreme vetting” for refugees and visa applicants from suspect countries. But this claim also fails to hold water.
Extreme vetting procedures have been in place for the past five years.
So it is false to claim that Iraqis, and other refugees are not vetted extremely. What wasn’t vetted was the president’s executive order, which he never discussed in advance with his new secretaries of defense or homeland security, or with knowledgeable GOP legislators.
No wonder the whole process has turned into such a dangerous mess.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
