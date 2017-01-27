I’ve actually been watching the early Trump presidency from London. Even from here I have vertigo.
My head is swirling from “alternative facts,” trade deals canceled, pipelines initiated, Obamacare in the Twilight Zone and utterly bizarre rants about attendance on Inauguration Day and fake voters on Election Day. Whatever this cost Vladimir Putin, he’s already gotten his money’s worth – a chaos president. Pass the vodka.
But moderate Republicans, independents and Democrats who opposed Donald Trump need to beware. He can make you so nuts that you can’t think clearly about the most important questions today: What Trump ideas merit support? And where can Democrats offer smarter approaches on issues, like jobs, for instance.
Where Trump’s instinct is not wrong is on the need to strike a better long-term trading arrangement with China. But I worry about his pugnacious tactics. I would be negotiating with Beijing in total secret. Let everybody save face. If he smacks China with “America First,” China will smack him with “China First,” and soon we'll have a good ol’ trade war.
Where I think Democrats should focus their critique, and fresh thinking, is how we actually bring back more middle-class jobs. A day barely goes by without Trump threatening some company that plans to move jobs abroad or build a factory in Mexico, not America.
If Trump’s bullying can actually save good jobs, God bless him. But what Trump doesn’t see is that while this may get him some short-term jobs headlines, in the long-run CEOs may prefer not to build their next factory in America, precisely because it will be hostage to Trump’s Twitter lashings. They also may quietly replace more workers with robots faster, because Trump can’t see or complain about that.
We need to protect workers, not jobs, because every worker today will most likely have to transition multiple times to multiple jobs as the pace of change accelerates. So the best way you help workers is by ensuring that they are flexible – that they have the skills, safety nets, health care and lifelong learning opportunities to make those leaps and that they live in cities open to innovation, entrepreneurship and high-IQ risk-takers.
The societal units protecting workers best are our healthy communities – where local businesses, philanthropies, the public school system and universities, and local government come together to support a permanent education-to-work-to-life-long-skill-building pipeline.
Eric Beinhocker, executive director of the Institute for New Economic Thinking at Oxford, argues that most of the progress on the issues such as the environment, education, economic opportunity and workforce skills has happened at the local level, “because that is where trust lives.”
Trust is what enables you to adapt quickly and experiment often. And there is so much more trust on the local level than the national level in America today.
Thomas L. Friedman is a columnist with the New York Times.
