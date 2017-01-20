Utility merger saves money, good for state

Electric companies across the nation continue to combine to save money for their customers. Because everyone needs electricity, keeping it affordable is good for our community.
This is the driving factor behind Westar and Kansas City Power & Light’s request of the Kansas Corporation Commission to combine into one electric company. This merger gives us the opportunity to keep utility bills more affordable while maintaining the benefits of a locally owned and operated electric utility.
This an important opportunity, and one not easily replicated. If this straightforward “old-fashioned” merger between neighboring electric companies is not approved, it is unlikely KCP&L and Westar should try again to combine. That would prevent the formation of a more efficient local electric company. In just the first decade after the merger, we expect $2 billion in customer savings.
Because the combination is good for customers, it’s good for Kansas.
We are neighbors. We operate our power plants together. We help each other get the lights back on after severe storms. Our companies are both among the biggest property taxpayers in the state, which helps our schools. And we are both companies that have operated in Kansas for more than 100 years, providing good jobs for thousands of Kansans. In short, we fit together hand-in-glove.
Second, we’ve structured the transaction to protect Kansas utility customers. Shareholders, not customers, will pay all the transaction costs, including the purchase premium. Because these costs are not the responsibility of our customers, they will not factor into utility rates. But the merger savings will, to keep utility rates more affordable.
Today, our two electric companies provide clean, reliable energy to more than 1.5 million customers in the region. In this industry, larger size means we can spread and reduce costs for customers. Accomplishing that as neighbors means we keep costs lower, but still keep our local offices, linemen and bucket trucks right in our communities to keep service reliable.
This combination also makes sense because the alternatives are not as good for customers – that is, either two smaller electric companies with higher rates, or a different business combination with a company located far away from Kansas and less concerned about keeping power local, with local jobs and local focus. Keeping power local means local control and local commitment to our communities.
We appreciate the broad support we’ve received from elected officials, economic development organizations, community groups and our customers, all of whom understand that affordable utility rates and local ownership are vital to continued economic growth. The support shareholders, Wall Street and credit rating agencies have given this transaction affirms it is a smart combination.
By keeping power local through this commonsense combination of neighbors and business partners, Kansas customers and communities win and the future of Kansas energy remains bright.
Terry Bassham is chairman, president and CEO of Great Plains Energy and Kansas City Power & Light. Mark Ruelle is president and CEO of Westar Energy.
Comments