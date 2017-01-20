Utility merger saves money, good for state

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman Pause

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer

5:32 Wichita State defeats Evansville 82-65

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:45 Retiring KC police horse 'Sully' shares cake with officer

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game