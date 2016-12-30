U.N. vote a shameful legacy

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager Pause

0:56 Man shot at east Wichita apartment complex

1:39 Who is BTK?

4:21 Wichitans strike a pose at Keeper of the Plains

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story

1:28 Century II through the years

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine