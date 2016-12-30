What are most historic events in your lifetime?

The transition from Barack Obama to Donald Trump certainly feels like a historic moment – historically awful for some and positive for others. If it is any comfort, an interesting new study suggests that Americans have more in common in how they view the past than the present.
The Pew Research Center and A+E Network’s “History” teamed up to ask more than 2,000 Americans this question: “Please name the 10 historic events that occurred in your lifetime that have had the greatest impact on the country.” They sorted the results by generation because, obviously, different generations lived through different events.
The big headline was that Americans of all generations named the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as the most important event of their lifetime. This was true even of older people who lived through World War II and the Vietnam War. There wasn’t much variation by age, gender, region or political leanings. African Americans did put President Obama’s election at the top.
Historians certainly could marshal many arguments that 9/11 was not, in fact, the most consequential episode in history for the Silent Generation (born 1928 to 1945) and Baby Boomers (1946-1964). But something about 9/11 puts it at the top of historical memories for all generations.
Nothing else comes close. The only other events listed by all generations were the election of Obama and the “tech revolution.”
This is the top 10 list for Millennials (1981 to 1998): 9/11; Obama election; Iraq/Afghanistan wars; gay marriage; the tech revolution; Orlando shooting; Hurricane Katrina; Columbine shooting; death of Osama bin Laden; Sandy Hook.
It’s a sad list for the most part. Millennials tend to see Obama’s election and gay marriage as positive historic moments; the tech revolution, for sure. It is disturbing, though not surprising, to see three mass shootings so prominent in the historical memory of young people.
Generation X (1965 to 1980) produced a similar list but they remember “the Fall of Berlin Wall/end of Cold War” and rank it third, according to the poll.
There’s a big jump, obviously, to the Baby Boomer list: 9/11; John. F. Kennedy assassination; Vietnam War; Obama election; Moon landing; tech revolution; civil rights movement; fall of Berlin Wall/end of Cold War; Martin Luther King assassination; Iraq/Afghanistan wars.
Finally, here is the list of the Silent Generation: 9/11; World War II; JFK assassination; Vietnam War; Moon landing; Obama election; tech revolution; civil rights movement; Korean War; Iraq/Afghanistan wars.
I find it surprising that the civil rights movement wasn’t higher on the list and even more surprising that the Cold War – or the end of it – didn’t make the list.
It is also interesting to see that as the world has grown small and more connected, global events aren’t more prominent on young people’s historical radars. The war on terrorism, the Arab Spring or the drug wars didn’t make any lists.
Mostly what struck me was how similar perceptions of historical events were across generations and our other demographic dividing lines. Obviously, all Americans don’t view these events the same way. But after a year like 2016 and an election like this one, I’m inclined to start the New Year looking for as much common ground as I can.
Dick Meyer is chief Washington correspondent for the Scripps Washington Bureau.
