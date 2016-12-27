Tenth Amendment gives power to states, people

When it came to finishing their handiwork, the framers of the Bill of Rights may have thought they were saving the best for last. The 10th Amendment declares: “The powers not delegated to the United States by Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
It emphasizes that the American people have given some power to the federal government and some to the states, but have reserved the rest to its original source: themselves.
The 10th Amendment reminds us that the American people established a national government of limited, enumerated powers, with states exercise their own sovereignty, and both together form our federal system of government.
Partisans of Hillary Clinton learned this to their regret in November. Expressed through the Electoral College, which forces candidates to assemble votes state by state, federalism gave Donald Trump the presidency.
Our Founders feared rule by the majority. They separated the powers of the national government into three branches (president, Congress, and judiciary), divided the nation’s authority between the Capitol and the states, and gave the states a direct hand in the selection of the federal government.
Federalism has other benefits beyond preventing a tyranny of the majority. States remain closer to the people, which creates greater accountability in government.
Federalism also takes advantage of decentralization. In a nation as vast as the United States, no central state could collect and analyze all the information, nor efficiently deploy the huge bureaucracy necessary to govern a nation of 320 million people living on a continent four time zones wide.
Federalism allows the nation to experiment with the best policies. If a state hits on a good program, as Wisconsin did with welfare reform in the late 1980s, Congress can adopt it nationally.
But perhaps the most important purpose of federalism is its most radical: to check the Capitol. The framers expected states to prevent the federal government from bursting its bounds and intruding on the rights of the people.
Republicans believed that President Obama expanded the powers of the federal government beyond its constitutional limits by nationalizing health care, accelerating regulations to light-speed, and refusing to enforce the immigration laws. They successfully mounted their resistance in the states, eventually took control of the House and Senate, and have now reaped the ultimate prize: the presidency.
Democrats are coming to have similar fears about a President Trump, who might lift environmental protections or eviscerate social services. They should copy a page out of the Republican playbook and return to the states to rebuild their party. If they do, they will reveal once again the wisdom of the framers in placing federalism at the core of the Bill of Rights.
John Yoo is a University of California at Berkeley law professor.
