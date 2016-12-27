Cabinet 451: How Trump is paving way to failure

The core irony in Ray Bradbury’s 1953 futuristic novel “Fahrenheit 451” is that the job of firemen has become burning books. All books are contraband, and the government firemen rush to incinerate them, the houses they are in and, sometimes, the people possessing them, all without regard for the books’ content; free will is the enemy, and suppressing it is their job.
Meet Cabinet 451. President-elect Donald Trump is recruiting his band of federal firefighters who, judging by the Luddite consistency of his choices so far, will be anxious to burn away government regulations without regard for the content; government is the enemy, and suppressing it is their job.
The list of Trump’s aborning administration doesn’t contain any apparent Guy Montags, the protagonist in Bradbury’s novel. Montag begins to have moral doubts about his life, his fireman job and the society that the book burning is creating. He takes hesitant steps toward rebellion, winds up frying his boss with his flame-thrower, and joins a tiny band of on-the-run dissidents as the depressing novel closes.
Trump’s cabinet firefighter checklist:
▪ Energy Department (i.e. the Department of “Sorry, Oops”): Rick Perry of Texas, failed presidential candidate, captive of the fossil fuel industry and a climate-change denier, will be in charge of developing alternate energy sources.
▪ Education: Betsy DeVos, a wealthy lobbyist for charter schools, vouchers and privatizing public education. Given her way, there would be no public schools and thus no department of education. She once said education reform was a way to “advance God’s kingdom.”
▪ Labor: Andrew Puzder, CEO of a 3,300-store fast food company, an advocate of replacing workers with machines, because machines are cheaper and easier to manage than people, opposes labor unions and increasing the minimum wage. He will be in charge of safeguarding workers’ interests.
▪ Housing And Urban Development: Ben Carson, neurosurgeon and failed presidential candidate whose visible qualifications are that he is African American (recall Trump’s disingenuous, ignorant remark about black people “living in hell”), grew up poor and once lived in a house.
▪ Environmental Protection Agency: Scott Pruitt, an opponent of pollution regulation, a climate-change denier and Oklahoma attorney general. Wants the EPA to unleash an energy revolution to create jobs and stop worrying so much about pesky problems like clean air and water.
We could go on, but you get the drift.
Trump faces tough sledding. About 2.6 million people work in the administrative branch that Trump’s firefighters will attempt to subdue. Many of those employes, particularly at higher levels, care deeply about their chosen fields and resent the fact that for at least 80 years conservatives have, for political and financial gain, relentlessly denigrated their usefulness and professionalism.
By sending unprepared, ideologically rigid people with zero government experience to try to “lead” those huge departments, Trump sets up two horrific scenarios:
▪ At best, years of inter-department struggles, with thousands of earnest, passive-aggressive employes devising ways to work around new orders they view as destructive of their agency’s mission.
▪ At worst, a total breakdown of the federal government.
Trump is also creating a core irony: Among the most damaged victims of either scenario will be his base of angry, under-employed, disaffected and anti-government white men and women. The sole beneficiaries of the incineration of federal standards will be Trump’s firefighters and their social and financial peers.
Davis Merritt, a Wichita journalist and author, can be reached at dmerritt9@cox.net.
