Trump’s stance regarding Russia cause for concern

Explanations for Donald Trump’s election victory have proliferated almost as much in recent weeks as the president-elect’s tweets.
It’s an insoluble debate, deciding which factor was most crucial: Trump’s promise of sweeping change; Hillary Clinton’s weakness as a candidate, her e-mail server or her campaign’s blue state political malpractice; the mistaken intrusions of FBI Chief James Comey; damage from Bernie Sanders’ exaggerated primary criticisms; or apparent Russian efforts to help Trump.
The likeliest answer is that all contributed to the unexpected outcome, which hinged on Trump’s victory in three Rust Belt states by less than 80,000 votes.
In any case, the election’s unfortunate fallout is becoming increasingly evident, such as Trump’s decision to install domestic Cabinet chiefs who support policies that would weaken federal protections for many Americans.
Even more serious perhaps is the growing evidence Trump would abandon 70 years of U.S.-led Western firmness against Soviet and Russian expansionism by seeking friendlier relations with President Vladimir Putin, whose aggressive policies represent one of the greatest threats to European stability.
From picking top aides with long-standing ties to the autocratic Russian leader to dismissing the increasing evidence Putin’s agents sought to manipulate the 2016 U.S. election, Trump is pushing ahead with his unproven belief that a friendlier approach will somehow benefit the United States.
Unlike the sharply conservative tone of the heretofore politically androgynous Trump’s domestic appointments, his pro-Putin thrust should come as no surprise. Throughout the campaign, Trump made it clear he favors closer ties with Russia, and he mocked suggestions it sought to influence the outcome.
He called Putin “a better leader” than Barack Obama. He gave misleading answers about their relationship.
Trump said he had no financial dealings with Russia other than running the 2008 Miss Universe pageant there. But the website eturbonews.com quoted Donald Trump Jr. telling a 2008 real estate conference: “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.”
In a detailed article, Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo suggested Trump is “highly reliant on money from Russia” to finance his debts – something that could be checked if Trump followed past practice and released his tax returns.
Whether Trump was motivated by his finances or wishful thinking, there was little doubt before intelligence agencies confirmed Russian efforts that Putin favored Trump’s election. His antagonism toward Clinton seems to stem mainly from her December 2011 statement expressing “serious concern” about the fairness of Russian parliamentary elections and calling for a “full investigation” of irregularities.
Even some lawmakers who don’t acknowledge Putin sought to help Trump understand his ultimate goal is to destabilize the Western alliance that has kept European peace since World War II and remains a vital barrier to renewed Russian expansionism. Trump may face considerable resistance if he tries to ease economic sanctions on Russia.
Meanwhile, he should join demands to determine what happened in the campaign, rather than continually cozying up to the country Mitt Romney in 2012 presciently called America’s “No. 1 geopolitical foe.” That would require the transition he has yet to make from Republican candidate to president of all Americans.
Carl P. Leubsdorf is a columnist for The Dallas Morning News.
