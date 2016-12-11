Trump off to a solid, steady start

Just 10 months ago, candidate Donald Trump said: “I will be changing very rapidly. I’m capable of changing to anything I want to change to.”
Millions of Americans watching the bombastic, boastful billionaire hoped so. It’s very early, of course. Still five weeks are left until the historic Oval Office desk belongs to the real estate magnate who bragged about his keen talent-spotting eye.
So, what can we discern from the first month of assembling a Trump administration?
So far, Trump has been surprisingly steady. His appointments so far – and those reportedly under consideration – are serious, experienced people – doers, not talkers.
For instance, the nominee to head Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price, is a doctor who’s been working on an Obamacare replacement since Democrats rammed the massive bill through Congress without reading it and without a single Republican vote.
Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, has been an outspoken critic of President Obama’s national security policies and military drawdown, which is why the general is retired.
He’s a Trump kind of no-nonsense guy.
Trump also looks skilled at the important theater of constructing a new executive team. His minions leak word of likely upcoming picks, which dominates news cycles. When officially confirmed, the positive story lives again.
And Trump’s post-election behavior is having an effect. His early moves and plans violate conservative economic orthodoxy. But to paraphrase “The Godfather,” this is the president we have chosen.
In public opinion, Trump’s doing better. His approval has jumped 9 points since Nov. 8 and his disapproval dropped 15.
Fifty-one percent of Americans – and even 19 percent of Hillary Clinton supporters – now say they have more confidence in a President Trump, Gallup finds. That’s a post-election poll standing very close to Bill Clinton’s and George W. Bush’s.
While media try to concoct a hypocrisy case over Trump working with D.C. establishment types after promising to “drain the swamp,” many Trump supporters give him free rein and don’t seem to care.
Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Mike Pence solidifies working relationships with old GOP colleagues on Capitol Hill and talks of an aggressive and ambitious opening agenda for the Trump administration’s first 100 days in office.
These first 30 days pre-oath-taking have had a few revealing wrinkles on Trump style. And they’ve provided a modicum of holiday reassurance that this really is just another man carefully confronting the unimaginable responsibilities of becoming commander in chief.
Andrew Malcolm is an author and veteran national and foreign correspondent.
