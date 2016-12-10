New legislators face a beyond-daunting task

This past Monday, Kansas legislators elected new leaders. We should all wish them good luck, because they will need it.
Leadership elections are inside-baseball contests, but the results often offer indications of how the upcoming legislature will operate.
In the Senate, two results stand out. First was the solid victory by Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, over Ty Masterson, R-Andover, giving her four more years as Senate president and demonstrating her strength within the GOP caucus and the entire chamber. Second is the selection of Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, as Senate vice president and Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, as majority leader. Longbine’s moderation and Denning’s reality-based conservatism should be real assets in moving the chamber toward effective policies.
In the House, the convincing 58-27 win by Ron Ryckman Jr., R-Olathe, over moderate Russ Jennings, R-Lakin, provides some evidence for continuing conservative strength. But more significant, perhaps, was the 44-41 victory by prominent moderate Don Hineman, R-Dighton, to become majority leader. This was probably a more accurate test of the moderate-conservative balance in the GOP caucus.
In a battle of Democratic veterans, Rep. Jim Ward, D-Wichita, narrowly unseated Tom Burroughs, D-Kansas City, signaling a desire of the now 40 minority members to provide more aggressive and forceful opposition. Still, with enhanced numbers, Democrats can productively engage in writing laws, and Ward will need to act accordingly.
Along with returning Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, these individuals have their work cut out for them.
The Legislature’s many challenges stem directly from the disastrous taxation policies enacted in 2012. Indeed, searching for spending cuts and revenue enhancements (the polite term for “more taxes”) to address almost a billion dollars in shortfalls is a beyond-daunting task.
Making this job especially tough is that deliberation and compromise haven’t been necessary in recent years, given the overwhelming GOP majorities in Topeka.
In the coming months, Kansas legislators must roll up their collective sleeves to address revenue problems, and the attendant policy implications – for schools, roads, health care, mental health, and welfare, among other subjects.
The pressures to address revenues and other concerns will be great, but legislators should not act in too much haste. They must take legislating seriously – in committee rooms, in caucus meetings, and on the floor – to slowly turn the Kansas ship of state.
Burdett Loomis is a political science professor at the University of Kansas.
