Why I’m thankful for, proud of Wichita

As mayor of what is now the 48th largest city in America, I have much to be thankful for during this season of thanks.
I am thankful for a tremendous Wichita City Council, which unanimously agreed this past year that the time was right to get out of the hotel business and invest in our public infrastructure, an investment that will touch the entire city.
I am thankful for the many new buildings renovated for business and living in the core of our city, bringing a renewed confidence and spirit that has people all across the community sharing their Wichita pride.
I am thankful we have a police chief who finds new ways to bring us together. Wichita is a community that not only understands how to have open dialogue but shares a belief that everyone should feel safe and appreciated.
We are blessed to have a great partner in our Kansas Department of Commerce that believes in Wichita and wants us to be the best we can be.
I am thankful for a community that appreciates the sacrifices of our military families and personnel. McConnell Air Force Base continues to be an important part of our community. I am also thankful about strengthening our ties with the military through our connection to the third reincarnation of the USS Wichita, a littoral combat ship that the Navy launched late this summer and which carries the name and flag of our city across the seas.
This past year our city was put to the ultimate test by Cargill’s massive search for a new headquarters. Wichita passed with flying colors when Cargill announced that to compete in a global market, the best place to call home is Wichita. It also proved that we now have a better system in place to grow jobs, building on our strengths and not resorting to cash incentives with our Greater Wichita Partnership.
And I can assure you this Partnership is not satisfied with only one big win. It continues to build on our successes, making our city better for everyone while embracing innovation and collaboration to make our region stronger together.
Most of all, I am thankful to be mayor of the best city in the nation, one that is full of citizens who demonstrate every day how much they care about friends and strangers. Wichita is known for its generous giving. It is full of organizations and people helping others in their time of need, working to give others “a hand up” through organizations such Workforce Alliance, the National Center for Aviation Training, the Wichita Area Technical College and other organizations working to connect people to skills and opportunities.
Finally, I am thankful for and proud of Wichitans themselves, a people who share their unselfish desire to make Wichita great and who work together to make our city the best it can be.
Thank you for allowing me to be your mayor.
Jeff Longwell is mayor of Wichita.
