Stand up to bad judicial decisions

We’re now just more than one week away from the election, and I’m sure you’ve seen more than your share of ads about judicial retention. In fact, it’s difficult to watch television or listen to the radio without hearing something about the upcoming vote.
But what difference does it make what some justice on the Kansas Supreme Court does when it comes to your life? Actually, it has a deep effect.
Kansas allows us to make our voices heard on the performance of the justices every six years. That means when they make decisions that are bad for our state and for the good families who live here, we get to tell them how we feel about those decisions.
This year, there are four justices on the Supreme Court we need to send packing: Chief Justice Lawton Nuss and Justices Carol Beier, Dan Biles and Marla Luckert.
There are many reasons to rethink support of these four:
▪ Beier’s husband held a campaign fundraiser at their home for a Democratic candidate. It raised questions about her ability to rule impartially.
▪ Nuss was admonished by the Commission on Judicial Qualifications after he met with a potential witness in a case in which he was involved. Nuss has since said he “wasn’t thinking.”
▪ The Kansas Supreme Court (including the justices listed here) has been overturned in 6 of the past 7 cases that have made it to the U.S. Supreme Court. Even liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sided with common sense in overturning our own appointees.
▪ Many of the rulings the Kansas high court has overturned have shown them to be soft on crime. That makes Kansas a much more dangerous place for families.
At the Appeals Court, there are another four who should not be retained: Justices Steve Leben, G. Joseph Pierron Jr., G. Gordon Atcheson and Karen Arnold- Burger.
These judges overturned the dismemberment abortion ban. That procedure literally tears apart a live baby in the womb. You don’t have to be pro-life to see that this barbaric procedure is torturous for the baby and extremely dangerous for the mother. In addition, this ruling, if upheld, would spell trouble for every other pro-life law on the books.
Nov. 8 is an opportunity for you to unleash your citizenship – to use the power of your vote to stand up to bad judicial decisions.
Steve Brunk is executive director of the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas.
