Trump’s tax plan the same as Brownback’s

Gov. Sam Brownback’s approval ratings are dismally low, yet polls show Donald Trump winning Kansas.
How can both of those things be true? It does not make sense for Kansans to boo Brownback but vote for Trump.
Over the past year, Brownback has consistently polled in the 20 percent approval range, the lowest of any governor in the nation. Those low rantings stem directly from his failed “Kansas experiment.”
Brownback and his legislative allies cut income taxes in a big swoosh four years ago on the premise that the tax cuts would bring jobs and economic prosperity. Instead, the tax cuts broke the state budget and imperiled education, highways and key services without delivering the promised economic jolt.
The experiment, which primarily benefited the wealthiest Kansans, did not “trickle down” to middle or low-income Kansans. Rather, with the loss of credits such the food sales tax rebate, and increases in sales tax rates, lower-income taxpayers now pay more than before.
Kansans noticed, and blame Brownback for the trouble.
But Donald Trump has an almost identical economic plan: cut taxes sharply for wealthy Americans on the premise that this policy brings economic prosperity. He proposes creating the same kind of loophole for “business income” that Kansans have come to understand as deeply unfair.
Past promoters of the Kansas experiment are now key members of Trump’s economic team.
Certainly this presidential election is more than a referendum on economic plans. Voters must weigh many important and complex issues. For Kansans, though, the economic plan should be a prime one.
After all, it’s our issue. We are the ones in the front-row seats, the on-the-ground witnesses to what happens when leaders go down an irresponsible path.
If you like what Brownback has done in Kansas, Trump may well be your guy.
However, to the majority of Kansans who are Brownback disapprovers: Giving Trump our six electoral votes would foist our troubles on the rest of the nation, and show that we have not yet fully learned the lessons from the Brownback years.
Duane Goossen is a former Kansas budget director.
