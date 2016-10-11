Emotions don’t justify unseating judges

Kansans’ respect for individual rights and the rule of law are on the ballot Nov. 8, personified by the names of five Kansas Supreme Court justices and six Court of Appeals judges.
Voters will be asked to say “yes” or “no” to the question of whether each of the 11 will continue on the bench or be replaced by people chosen by Gov. Sam Brownback.
If any or all are dismissed, Brownback will have the go-ahead to mold the top levels of the state’s judiciary (comprising seven justices and 14 judges) according to his personal ideology.
That awesome and lasting influence should not be handed to anyone for transient, contrived or illogical reasons, but Kansas law requires that judges at those levels stand periodically for retention.
Thus, voters need to think deeply about what judicial independence from political and social trends looks like and what criteria should be met before they dismiss sitting judges.
Whether elected or appointed, judges can never be wholly free of political influence, because they are part of a carefully structured governing plan based on popular consent, i.e. politics. But securing individual liberties is the goal of that system, and independent judges are the only part of the system that guarantees any aggrieved individual a chance for relief.
Kansans will be hearing two emotion-laden arguments for voting “no” on some or all of the retentions.
▪ That the Supreme Court used “a technicality” to vacate the death sentences of the monstrous Carr brothers.
▪ That members of the appeals court refused to ban a second-semester abortion method called dilation and evacuation and thus must be “pro-abortion.”
Despite the genuine and understandably deep feelings of the Carr victims’ families and of people with religious and moral convictions about abortion, those feelings do not warrant in themselves unseating experienced judges.
The Kansas court’s opinion was that the death penalty phase of the Carr prosecution violated rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment. (The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed.) A right embodied in the Constitution is hardly a “technicality” in the pejorative sense that word is often used. In fact, our entire system of laws and processes is nothing more than a fabric woven of technical requirements. Judges may not decide that one person is entitled to a right while another, no matter how depraved, is not.
The abortion issue is even foggier. The Court of Appeals was deadlocked seven to seven on the question of whether the Kansas constitution contains a right to abortion. Whether a judge approves of abortion should have nothing to do with answering that question. Four of the appeals judges on the ballot decided that the right exists; two that it doesn’t. Those decisions say nothing about their personal views on abortion.
The eleven judges have respected the rule of law and individual rights and done nothing to warrant removal.
Davis Merritt, a Wichita journalist and author, can be reached at dmerritt9@cox.net.
