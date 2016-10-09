United Way is about changing local lives

As chairman of this year’s United Way campaign, I have had the pleasure of talking to many people and presenting to many groups about the value of giving to this venerable organization. The benefits are huge: Kids’ school attendance improves; victims of domestic violence are removed from danger; the mentally and physically challenged are given new opportunities; and the list goes on and on.
Our United Way funds 77 programs that assist deserving people in their quest for better education, improved health and more financial stability.
Like all good organizations, the United Way is making positive changes to benefit both the programs it funds and the people who give. There are more options for flexible giving, such as donor designation, mobile pledging and e-pledging.
Agencies are now able to run their campaigns at any time during the year. Gone is the “blackout” period that prohibited agencies receiving United Way funds from doing their own fund-raising during the campaign season.
“Community impact” has been another evolution. By creating more opportunities for agencies to work together on a common goal, such as the “Be There” initiative to improve school attendance, the entire community benefits.
As part of our evolution, many people noted that we did not announce a monetary goal at our recent campaign kick-off breakfast. Instead, we presented the following goal: Set more children on the path to success, empower more people to be financially stable, and build a healthier community.
We are finding that most people relate better to the impact of the services we fund, and are moved more by the success stories of the people served, than by a monetary goal. As we say, “We don’t just raise dollars, we change lives.”
The impact and success of United Way does take money, of course, and we urge those who can to give. It is amazing how all gifts, large and small, begin to add up when we work together.
As a bank executive told his employees recently, “Giving to United Way makes this a better community.” And I would add that generosity makes us better people.
I hope you will join us in this year’s campaign.
Jeff Van Sickle is an architect in Wichita.
Comments