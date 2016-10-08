Brownback coalition failed at governing

With the approach of upcoming elections, I am reminded of a private conversation five years ago with Gov. Sam Brownback’s chief of staff, who mused: “The real issue is whether conservatives can govern.”
At that time, I held out hope that the relatively new governor and his legislative allies could govern effectively. I was wrong.
The Brownback coalition, dominated by far-right ideologues, has left Kansas government in a state of despair. Their fanatical vision of boosting the economy by eliminating the state income tax, cutting taxes on the wealthy, and exempting pass-through businesses from taxation has not worked. Their delusion has wrecked state finance and caused grim repercussions for most state services.
Brownback and his allies were foolhardy to believe from the start that handing big tax breaks to a few of the highest-income taxpayers would magically trigger an “adrenaline shot” to the $150 billion Kansas economy. That has not happened. Indeed, recent job numbers suggest we may be going backwards.
This far-right faction claims to be “conservative” but has repeatedly adopted unbalanced budgets, spending more than is taken in. A budget reserve of $700 million a few years ago has been depleted. Last spring lawmakers had the audacity to adopt a budget $100 million out of balance and then adjourn. Our state now behaves like a deadbeat by not paying bills on time.
A conservative posture in the use of debt has been abandoned. State taxpayers have been saddled with new, long-term liabilities, and the state’s debt load has ballooned to an all-time high of $4.5 billion, a jump of 50 percent in two years. Statutory caps on borrowing were suspended to issue $400 million in highway debt, which was effectively swept from the highway fund to pay for tax cuts. Financial mismanagement has resulted in repeated downgrades of the state’s credit rating.
As a consequence of this financial mess, public schools have been shortchanged, highway maintenance has been deferred, and university budgets have been cut, forcing hefty increases in student tuition, fees, and debt. Support for our state’s most vulnerable citizens has suffered from inattention and poor management.
Brownback and his legislative backers have failed at governing. Our state desperately needs new leaders who can break out of the ideological fog and govern with realism and common sense.
H. Edward Flentje is professor emeritus at Wichita State University.
Comments