Kansans are moving out of poverty

One of my primary objectives during my time as governor has been to reduce poverty in Kansas. Through economic growth and a wide range of employment – and education-focused programs to help those who are struggling – we have made considerable strides toward that goal.
To move the needle on poverty, we needed to take a multi-faceted approach, and such efforts always take time. But U.S. Census Bureau results show that great progress is being made.
When I became governor, just one in five able-bodied adults on food assistance worked. We continued to help these low-income Kansans financially, but we started requiring that they also work or train for a career while receiving assistance. And we have seen in the past three years a 75 percent drop in the number of able-bodied adults on food assistance.
The Kansas Department for Children and Families oversees more than 20 programs, with more than $128 million invested in helping Kansans escape poverty. The agency’s Economic and Employment Services division offers a host of classes that equip adults who have lost jobs and need to transition to different fields, or who have, for whatever reason, struggled to find gainful employment.
One of the most important investments we are making is to prepare the next generation to end generational poverty. Programs such as the Kansas Reading Roadmap and Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas are equipping young Kansans for future success.
KRR provides high-quality reading interventions for about 4,500 students in grades K-3 from schools serving low-income populations. JAG-K, meanwhile, is preparing about 3,400 middle school and high school students in 28 school districts across the state to pursue post-secondary education and find entry-level jobs with growth potential.
An exciting new collaboration between DCF and several other state agencies and community partners is about to launch, called End-Dependence Kansas. It’s aimed at helping Kansans with disabilities find employment and increase self-reliance. End-Dependence will be highly focused on such areas as adults exiting Kansas correctional facilities, youth with disabilities transitioning from high school to employment, and individuals interested in employment as an alternative to benefit programs.
All of these efforts are combining to make a significant impact on poverty in Kansas. In just two years, from 2013 to 2015, overall poverty in the state dropped from 14 percent to 13 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s 24,479 Kansans who have left poverty behind for a more fruitful and satisfying life. During that time period, the number of children living in poverty also dropped significantly. About 10,000 fewer children were in poverty in 2015 than just two years before – a drop from 19 to 17 percent.
Kansans are hard-working people. They don’t want to live in poverty, and they don’t want to rely on a meager welfare check from the government. They want to work and thrive.
These anti-poverty programs are helping give them that chance by restoring their dignity and increasing self-reliance.
Sam Brownback is governor of Kansas.
