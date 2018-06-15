Letters to the Editor (June 15)

Compassion when voting on immigration
My close friends and I are concerned about the immigration legislation that Congress may vote on next week.
My thoughts are based on religious views many Kansans and Americans have. Those values include: work to make the world better, to correct injustices, to improve our behavior during adversity.
Legislators need to recall their personal immigrant backgrounds as children and grandchildren of immigrants and how their personal values, fortunately living in a democratic America, directs their thoughts and actions in the upcoming immigration legislation. We should not separate immigrant parents from minor children or punish “Dreamers” who grew up in Kansas or the rest of the country.
Doris Weller, Wichita
Asylum seekers have rights
The June 9 Eagle had a picture of the federal prison in California in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement will confine as many as 1,600 migrants while they wait to be processed for asylum as refugees.
These people are not criminals. To cross a border as a refugee seeking asylum is not a crime.
With the new zero-tolerance policy, these refugees are criminally charged with illegal entry. Refugees are not required to enter with documents and through ports of entry. No matter where they cross borders, they have a human right to ask for asylum and to be treated accordingly.
With what impunity are regulations made by the Department of Homeland Security without regard for existing U.S. and International laws? Why are asylum seekers housed with criminals? How long will this last? Will separated families be reunited? Is there any certainty that infants will be reunited with the correct parent?
These people who seek asylum in our country believe in the values on which our democracy is built. It looks like our officials are not acting on those values. Shame on us for allowing this to happen.
Sister Bernadine Wessel, Wichita
Smooth operators
There has been much negative talk, including from me, about how street contractors go about the repairing of our city streets and how much worse they make them.
Perhaps the talk is working, or perhaps there is a new company in town, because the patch job they have done on Central between Ridge Road and I-235 is nothing less than perfect.
Our commissioners should take note of whoever did the patchwork on this stretch of Central and only use this firm in future jobs.
Frank LaForge, Wichita
Kim loves his people?
Kim Jong Un has teenage sex slaves, according to a North Korea defector. But he loves his people. He had 11 musicians strapped to anti-aircraft guns and blown to bits, the defector said. Then tanks pulverized any remains. Oh, and schoolchildren were among the 10,000 citizens forced to observe this public execution. He loves his people?
President Trump now apparently likes Kim, but of course Trump must not object to having teenage sex slaves or holding public executions for infractions that merit a tepid punishment in most civilized societies. That the multiple inhumanities orchestrated by this cold, heartless dictator are referred to as a “rough situation” by Trump is unbelievable.
Believing that Kim will change his ways and begin to treat his citizens with respect is just plain laughable. Almost as laughable as the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd. Trump says he trusts Kim. Time will tell.
Sue Schamp, Wichita
Post-summit breakdown
I watched the televised preliminary pageantry and breathtaking anticipation leading up to the now-famous handshake between U.S. President Donald Trump and the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un. It began as an emotionless facial staredown, but within minutes, it became more glowing with cordial handshakes and smiles.
What went on during the meeting, we cannot be totally sure. In some ways, it was a win-win situation for both leaders. In other ways, it was a lose-lose.
It was a “win” for Kim in finally meeting a sitting U.S. president, which he can use as bragging rights in telling his people that he has brought respectability to North Korea on the world stage. It was a slight win for Trump for claiming he drew concessions from the previously cocky North Korean dictator. The concessions are a bit vague.
That leads us to the lose-lose part: Kim took on the capitalistic trappings he has despised, such as a modern presidential limousine, bearing his own presidential seal. Trump loses with the high probability that Kim may turn out to renege and be a deal breaker instead of a deal maker.
James Marples, Esbon
Publicizing killers breeds more killers
All Americans are in agreement that it is a national disgrace when repeated attacks on students take place. Attacks using guns receive the most attention, but bombs, knives, cars and trucks have all been used to kill innocent people.
Most mass killings are perpetrated by individuals with mental disorders of some kind. No one in his “right mind” will kill and maim intentionally. Many mass killers have been known to authorities in advance of their horrible deeds. Most people who suffer with behavior issues will never harm anyone, so how do we predict and prevent those who will resort to fatal attacks?
It is clear that we have had weapons available for violent events for years. We also have many Americans suffering with mental illness and have had them for years, too. Why have we had so many mass executions taking place in recent years? What exists today that didn’t exist years and generations ago?
Widespread coverage by mass media is the element that fosters violence by publicizing all these tragedies for days on end. The perpetrators are so publicized that they are treated as folk heroes. Other mentally disturbed individuals can be inspired by the publicity given troubled killers.
Hank Schichtle, Augusta
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments