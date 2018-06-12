Letters to the Editor (June 12)

Krauthammer has stirred debate
So long, Charles Krauthammer. Although we never met, after reading your book, “Things That Matter,” I felt I did know you and I will miss you.
I have no doubt that St. Peter cannot wait to engage you in a heated debate upon your arrival.
God speed, sir, on your journey.
Daniel Lee Goble, Wichita
Trump support not about fear
I live in a wonderfully diverse Wichita neighborhood and I look forward to getting to know more people like our neighbors, so I take issue with the statement that support for President Trump in the 2016 election was about dominant groups fearing they will soon be a minority race (“People of color may be majority in Kansas by 2066,” Monday’s Eagle).
I know many who voted for Trump, but I don’t know one person who voted for him on that basis. Others, like myself, voted in hopes that Mike Pence’s influence would bring reason and wisdom to the White House. If we voted out of any fear at all, it was the fear that our nation was quickly becoming one that murders its babies in the mothers’ wombs, euthanizes its elderly, favors its illegal immigrants over its own citizens, and is on a downhill slide toward moral and sexual depravity like this country has never known.
I don’t know how the University of Pennsylvania study reached its conclusion, but to lump all Trump voters in with the chants in Charlottesville is as ridiculous as lumping all Christians in with Fred Phelps and his ilk.
Deborah Raney, Wichita
Separation of families immoral
Deroy Murdock’s column trying to justify and minimize taking children from their parents was appalling.
No, Mr. Murdock, forcably taking children from their parents at the border is not like a parent going to prison. A person sent to prison has been tried and convicted in a court of law. The children either stay with the other parent or go to live with other family members.
The families coming over the border have not had a trial or hearing to determine if they are here in violation of U.S. law or are seeking asylum, which is legal. Either way, it is not right or moral to take children from their parents under any circumstances.
Imagine your own children being taken from you in these circumstances. I can only imagine the terror and loneliness they must feel and the rage of the parents. So, no, these human-rights abuses by our government are not like a parent going to prison. It’s more like what happened to the Jews in Germany during World War II.
What happened to our once-great country that I was proud to be a part of? What of morality and humanity?
Sandy Love, Wichita
Pursley cared for pets and their owners
I was shocked to read that Dr. Richard Pursley had passed away recently. What a blow.
Pursley was one of the finest veterinary doctors I’ve ever known. His skills and professionalism were simply exceptional. But just as important were his skills as a human being. This was one caring, compassionate man.
Veterinarians have the unique experience of having to treat two patients at once. Sick animals and their owners who are often overwrought. Pursley did this with incomparable care and skill.
Also, in the last years of my dog’s life, Pursley allowed me to carry an account to pay for her care. I was struggling financially and he understood this. Most veterinary clinics would never have done this. God bless him for that.
I extend to his family and his extended family at Broadway Animal Clinic my deepest sympathies. I respected and admired this man. Wichita has lost an exceptional veterinarian and one heck of a good man.
Douglas Simpson, Wichita
Keep it local
President Trump’s comments about foreign trade reminds me of our problems with imported drugs.
As long as people in the United States have an appetite for foreign-made products and/or drugs, we will not change our need for foreign products. It would be better use of his energy to curb purchase of anything made outside our country and there would be no need for tariffs or drug enforcement.
Perhaps we just need to close our ports of entry and build a 360-degree wall. Either way, it seems to be a lot of hot air.
Clyde Vasey Jr., Winfield
