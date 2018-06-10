Letters to the Editor (June 10)

Two Estes candidates are fine in 4th District
I wondered who the first attack dog would be for Republicans worried about a kindler, gentler Estes in the 4th District. Turns out it was Mark Kahrs (“Second Estes campaign is a political ploy,” Thursday’s Eagle) recognizing what he thinks is a political ploy in the campaign of Ron M. Estes.
Like Mr. Trump with his “fake news,” Kahrs calls Ron M. a “fake candidate.” Then he goes on to list what impeccable credentials this donor to Democratic campaigns brings.
For those of us who could only hope for such a chance to trade one for the other, I say, “Game on.”
Cathie Hay, Wichita
Lack of specifics from Wichita State
Regarding the ad in the June 3 Eagle about Wichita State University’s finances, I was taken by its specific figures, facts, and examples. WSU’s provost, Richard Muma, responded with a June 6 letter that is striking for its lack of any of these attributes.
If the ad “includes inaccuracies,” as Muma wrote, it would have been helpful to cite at least one of them. Instead, he refers readers to a post by President John Bardo on WSU’s website. That post, published months ago, does not respond to the ad’s questions and does not cite alleged inaccuracies; indeed, like Muma’s letter, it fails to offer one measurable, objective fact.
Anne Welsbacher, Wichita
Allow Hernandez family to grieve
Imagine yourself in of Lucas Hernandez’s family. Imagine having your child snatched from your life, there one second, gone the next.
Imagine living life for the next 97 days under a cloud of suspicion, your every word, action and inaction dissected across the nation. Imagine having your own doubts and suspicions about those that you loved, being unsure what role, if any, those around you played in your child’s disappearance.
Imagine the desperation and need you would feel, the desire to rush out and find your baby, but the paralyzing knowledge that you don’t have a starting point or even a direction to begin your search. Then, your child has been found, and he is no longer alive. Worse, his body has been hidden under a bridge, discarded with little thought or care.
You will never hold him, kiss him, smell him, play with him or hear his voice again. He won’t become a doctor, or lawyer, he won’t get married, he won’t go to prom, he won’t have a first kiss or place a grandchild into your arms. That has been stolen from you by the same person who took his life and his body from what should have been a safe place.
Now imagine the sheer weight of the grief that would crash down on you, yet having to shoulder and hide that anguish because it is being displayed to an entire nation. Grief should be a private thing. It is horrific and consuming. There is no way to prepare yourself to lose a child, no way to measure the right and wrong way to grieve such a loss.
Sheila Medlam, Wichita
Remembering workers who died
The recent loss of two lives at the Jeffrey Energy Center serves as a tragic reminder of the brave public servants of Westar Energy.
The brave men and women who operate and maintain the power plants that produce the electrical energy, along with their colleagues who build and maintain the electrical delivery system for the people of Kansas, are true American Heroes and should be recognized as such.
These strong, brave people work tirelessly to serve the electrical needs of fellow Kansans. While their occupations are inherently dangerous, they each strive to return home safely at the end of each workday. Despite best efforts, sometimes conditions occur that are not known or controllable at the moment but yet must be managed. These are the men and women who rush to the emergency to be certain that Kansans have power at the moment it’s needed.
May we salute these heroes in the memory of Damien “Craig” Burchett of Overbrook and Jesse Rayford Henson of Manhattan.
David Henry, Grantville
An unreasonable pardon
Thoughts on Alice Johnson, the 63-year-old grandmother whose sentence was commuted by President Trump after she was given a life sentence for a non-violent drug conviction.
Trump has taken a tough stance on drugs in America. He even suggested that he might support the death penalty for drug traffickers.
Some Americans might be thinking Johnson was probably with some teenage friends when they decided to try cocaine one evening and were caught by the police. She was sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent drug conviction.
The Justice Department said that’s not what happened. Johnson was about 38 when she made the choice to get heavily involved in drug trafficking. She was somewhat of a kingpin in the criminal operation. Over a three- to four-year period, they moved more than 5,000 pounds of cocaine. Johnson was convicted in 1997 on eight counts, including drug trafficking and money laundering.
The reason she was not pardoned or given a reduced sentence before was because she did not meet the criteria. There is a considerable difference between a high school boy selling $30 worth of cocaine to a friend and a 41-year-old kingpin in a multi-million dollar drug-trafficking, money-laundering operation.
Larry Houtz, Wichita
Orman would govern for Kansans
Greg Orman’s book, “Declaration of the Independents,” explains that most party candidates are more loyal to their party and the PACs that have supported them than they are to their constituents. Did Governor Brownback have your family’s best interests in mind when he decimated funding for Kansas public schools?
Orman is an independent candidate for governor of Kansas. He has promised not to take PAC money. When he sits behind the governor’s desk, he will be making decisions that only benefit residents of Kansas. Won’t that be nice?
Lynn Buckholz, Olathe
The red and blue hues
A colored map illustrates voter preferences from the last presidential election: metropolitan blue and rural red. These same demographic preferences are also found in national, state and local elected offices. Blue means there is no problem too trivial for government to solve. Red suggests strong feelings about abortion, guns, homosexuality, Christianity, illegal immigration.
Blue and red party bosses with privileged caucuses insist on these litmus tests when deciding which primary candidate to support. Since party backed candidates seldom lose in the primary, a growing plurality of purple voters find themselves trapped by unsatisfactory alternatives in the general election.
A logical solution to the current mess would be to increase the density of statespersons running for elected office. It would be refreshing to see qualified candidates running from a sense of public service rather than a career opportunity for self-enrichment. Unfortunately these DINO and RINO candidates would never pass muster with their party hierarchy, becoming ostracized, unsupported primary victims.
More to the point, the best candidates find submitting to extreme media scrutiny and enduring endless character assassination distasteful.
A return to a little substance over posturing promises would be appreciated. The electorate is weary of choosing between two candidates with equally distasteful extreme views selected by two oligarchies of party hardliners.
Leland Johnson, Wichita
