Letters to the Editor (June 6)

Wichita doctor part of study
I was pleased to see coverage on Monday’s front page of the recent study showing that many women with breast cancer can safely forgo chemotherapy.
What the article did not mention was that one of the authors of this landmark study is Wichita’s own Pavan Reddy, an oncologist at Cancer Center of Kansas. I know Dr. Reddy both professionally and personally, and his work is a testament to Wichita’s potential.
We are lucky to have local physicians like him not only competently treating patients, but contributing to the world’s collective medical knowledge.
Tracy Williams, Wichita
WSU leaders want to listen
Wichita State’s leaders, starting with President John Bardo, care deeply about the university and are making decisions intended to secure the future of our students and community. Through our strategic plan, we are committed to hands-on learning and research that will grow the economy and improve the quality of life of every Kansan.
We hear regularly from students, faculty, staff and alumni about their tremendous pride in the changes underway at WSU and with their ideas for additional improvements. We also hear from good people who are uncomfortable with changes in the university, higher education and society. We want to learn from them, too.
We welcome diverse points of views, but the advertisement appearing in the June 3 Eagle is misleading and includes inaccuracies. A good place to start learning the facts is President Bardo’s message, “The Truth about Innovation Campus,” on the university website.
Richard Muma, WSU provost
and chief academic officer,
and Werner Golling, VP of
finance and administration
Advertisement points out WSU’s problems
I am so proud of our community and so thankful for the power of the spoken word and the reliability of our daily newspaper.
I know it was a paid advertisement, but I’m thankful The Eagle found a prominent space for the excellent letter from the Advocates for Integrity, Transparency and Accountability about Wichita State University’s leadership.
You rock, Wichita. You have citizens who won’t sit by and silently watch the political corruptions of our leadership. You have citizens willing to put their money where their mouth is and say, “Enough already.”
Judy Young, Wichita
Westar vs. solar
Only a monopoly like Westar Energy would ever try to charge customers for delivering absolutely nothing (“Westar Energy and customers sparring over solar power,” June 5 Eagle).
Consider this analogy: Some homeowners grow their own tomatoes in a small garden. But when they shop at the grocery store, they are charged for tomatoes they didn’t buy. “How can this be?” they ask. “Well,” the store clerk responds, “We have to charge you for the tomatoes you would have bought if you had not grown them yourself at home. So we add a surcharge for tomatoes that we don’t actually provide to you.”
What?
The monolithic dinosaur Westar should start to get on the right side of solar power. They should be selling or leasing residential solar panel installations instead of penalizing customers who have the resources to install their own systems.
The future is about thousands of clean energy, small solar installations pumping power into the existing grid. The question is all about who will own those installations.
James Butler, Wichita
Don’t force a business
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. That’s welcome precedent for a delicatessen being harassed by neo-Nazis to cater their party, or to a barbecue pit getting demands from the Ku Klux Klan to provide ribs for the Grand Wizard’s birthday.
There’s only a million other bakers out there who will gladly serve cake. Do you really want one made by somebody who was forced into making it?
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
