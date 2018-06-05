Letters to the Editor (June 5)

Get books into needed hands
Kudos to Lisa Aguilera and Lynette Evans for blowing the whistle about the books that they found discarded last week at a local elementary school. I praise Aguilera for collecting as many as she could to put in little free libraries and for both of them for bringing light to this problem.
Surely the school system can find another way of dispersing these unused and unwanted books. Local hospitals where children are patients, day-care centers, little free libraries, in home daycare centers, Boys & Girls Club, YMCA daycares. All the school system would have to do is advertised that these books were available for anyone to come get for a quarter. I'm sure lots of in-home daycare providers would love to have any kind of books for their charges to look at.
It's a shame the way we treat things that are old in this country when those books could be a source of education for many.
Jeanne-Marie Neuroth,
Wichita
Siding with school staff over dumped books
As a teacher and owner of a little free library, I understand the ideal of passing on good literature to others. However, many think any book is a book worth saving. That’s not true.
Look at those books sitting on the top layer of the dumpster. Do you want those books on your personal bookshelf to read to your child? I don’t, and honestly, neither do you.
If a book isn’t good enough for you or me, then we should not judge them good enough for someone else’s child. If we want children to love reading, then we need to offer the best of books, not books we wouldn’t read to our own children.
After a year of giving tirelessly and selflessly to their students, I feel for the teachers and the staff at the school who got a kick in the knee from the Eagle story because of a neighbor’s rancor. To me, that was more of a foul than tossing outdated textbooks and teachers disposing of their personal property as they saw fit.
Teresa Townsell, Wichita
The continued tragedies with our youngest
Evan Brewer. Lucas Hernandez. Anthony Bunn. These three little boys have these things in common: they are all in Heaven, they all died brutally and needlessly by cowards, and the system failed them. Miserably.
There were reports of abuse on file for all of them. Kansas Department for Children and Families child advocates, Wichita police, district attorney’s office, all dropped the ball again. And another one dies. This time at the hands of mommy and her boyfriend.
A report was filed in October last year that Anthony was in danger. How many times do you suppose that beautiful helpless child was slapped and beaten in the last seven months? District Attorney Mark Bennett said there wasn't enough evidence to go further at this time.
If there is an accusation of abuse, check it out and then follow up. And go back again. Put these people on notice. Saving a battered child should be more important than busting a weed dealer.
Lana Herrington, Wichita
Advertisement points out WSU’s problems
I am so proud of our community and so thankful for the power of the spoken word and the reliability of our daily newspaper.
I know it was a paid advertisement, but I’m thankful The Eagle found a prominent space for the excellent letter from the Advocates for Integrity, Transparency and Accountability about Wichita State University’s leadership.
You rock, Wichita. You have citizens who won’t sit by and silently watch the political corruptions of our leadership. You have citizens willing to put their money where their mouth is and say, “Enough already.”
Judy Young, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments