Letters to the Editor (June 3)

Hydrate up, Riverfest lovers
A big thank you to the Riverfest organizers for responding to concerns about water options at the festival.
The previous policy restricting reusable water bottles, with no ability to fill up on the grounds, was a problem for health, pocketbook and environmental reasons. Water is the healthiest drink; bottled water is expensive; and the U.S. used 50 billion bottles of water last year but only recycled about 23 percent.
Kudos to them and the Wagonmasters for finding a solution to this problem. It’s a win-win-win for our city.
Barbara Coats, Wichita
Generational advantage
Millennials can create cultural change by voting in every local election from the August 2018 primary forward.
They have a generational advantage over many politicians and their many seductions. In the case of the NRA, Millennials can vote against any politician gaining personal enrichment by being a political lackey for the NRA. Regardless of how its spun or who spins the topic of school shootings, the single cause is accessibility to guns.
It was enlightening to see the Millennial response to the recent Florida and Texas school gun massacres, protesting against the easy availability of guns to anyone who wants them.
The NRA and its political lawmakers should be afraid of the Millennial vote and generational advantage. I believe in the strength of youth. It can last many years and Millennials can live their lives while changing the culture we are all living in.
Bill Hess, Wichita
Respecting gender choices
All of us need to respect each other, but legislators who represent the people of this state should particularly make decisions based on intelligent, objective information. Homosexual couples make good parents and heterosexual couples do not necessarily make good parents — as we unfortunately and tragically have found out in these last months with the deaths of several young children.
It should also be emphasized that transgender individuals also do not make the choice that who they are does not necessarily correlate with the genitals they are both with. When they make the change to become the gender they are and it does not correlate with the genitalia they have at birth, they feel complete. They should, of course, use the restrooms that match the gender that are now living.
Elsie Steelberg, Wichita
