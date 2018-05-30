Letters to the Editor (May 30)

Code’s not so hard to crack
After reading “Cracking electoral code” (May 18 Eagle), I thought I would shed some light on this secret code that explains why some voters would vote for candidates as vastly different as Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
In 2008, when many Americans were struggling to pay for every increasing health-care cost, there comes a candidate that said he had a plan to address this issue. Republicans said not to worry, Americans would never vote for a black president. They did not take the issue of health care seriously enough. Whether or not Obamacare was the answer to the problem, we all know the result of that political wisdom.
In 2016, after many years of stagnant wage growth and increasing income inequality which was caused by soaring trade deficits and porous borders, along comes a candidate that says he has a plan to address these issues. Democrats said not to worry, Americans would never vote for a boisterous billionaire that made politically incorrect tweets.
Yes, the Democrats are as dumb as the Republicans. They did not take and are still not taking the issues of soaring trade deficits and porous borders seriously. Again we all know the result of that political wisdom.
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
Goodwill teaming with Google
As a center for high-tech industries like aviation, energy and health care, Wichita needs a workforce that can meet the demands of employers. And as technology continues to become ingrained in professional life, digital skills are vital for today’s and tomorrow’s employees.
At Goodwill Industries of Kansas, it is our mission to make sure that residents in Wichita and in all corners of the state are prepared to enter and thrive in the workforce. That’s why we partnered with Google to provide digital skills training and supportive service referrals. Starting this summer, we will use $300,000 in grant funds from Google to create the mobile “Learn IT” Digital Skills Classroom.
Grow with Google, Google’s initiative to help create economic opportunities for Americans, is coming to Wichita on Wednesday. This is a free community event and it will focus on providing Wichitans with the training and tools they need to embrace the digital economy. There will be workshops on topics as elementary as email, and as advanced as coding and search engine optimization.
By partnering with Google, Goodwill Industries of Kansas is dedicated to helping close the gap and equipping Kansans with the digital skills necessary to compete in today’s labor market.
Emily Compton,
President and CEO,
Goodwill Industries of Kansas
Self-inflicted wounds by Comey
Blake Shuart (“Comey, Giuliani bear scars from Trump,” May 14) would have us believe that Comey was an honorable, ethical man doing his job with little controversy until President Trump fired him. Not true.
Trump fired Comey based on the recommendations of Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions. Assistant Attorney General Rosenstein laid out the case for firing Comey in a three-page memo to Attorney General Sessions. Sessions forwarded the memo to Trump with his recommendation to terminate Comey.
The memo by Rosenstein laid out numerous violations of law, procedures and Justice Department policies by Comey. All of which Trump had no part. Comey’s many lies, including those under oath, since his shameful departure from the FBI was independent of any influence of Trump.
Comey’s actions while FBI director caused shame and embarrassment. Comey destroyed public confidence in the FBI. Not my words. These are the non-partisan conclusions of Rosenstein, several former attorneys general, former FBI directors and many high-level judges.
Comey was an unethical embarrassment to himself and the FBI long before Trump was elected president. Comey’s many scars on his reputation are all self-inflicted.
Hank Price, Goddard
Argument for guns
In response to the May 26 Eagle letter, “An argument against guns,” I would offer as rebuttal the many examples of guns being used to stop crime. An FBI study of active shooter incidents between 20-13 states that resolutions to incidents “were a combination of actions by citizens and or law enforcement that ended 40.6 percent of 160 incidents.… ”
The above is not newsworthy because it does not fit the liberal narrative. The term “common sense” is often used in defending positions. Common sense only applies if you have something in common with those you are attempting to convince, otherwise it requires education either taught or learned about the subject matter to aid in the argument. Balanced reporting would make a huge difference.
Michael Crabtree, Wichita
