Letters to the Editor (May 29)

Working on the racial divide
I want to thank The Eagle for faithfully printing Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column every Monday. I have been reading Pitts’ column for about three years and it has opened my eyes to the many truths of how black and white people are still divided.
We should be past all of this racial discrimination by now. It should have existed in the first place. I must admit that I, a white woman in her mid-20s, have been one to cross the street and head in the opposite direction when I saw a black man coming my way. I did not know him, but I made a selfish judgment call.
I am starting to change for the better. There are many of us who need a change of attitude and change of heart. I am filled with sorrow and brought to tears when I hear another black man or woman has been harassed, beaten, or killed by police for a misunderstanding or for being accused of something they did not do.
All of the hate, racism, sexism, bigotry and white privilege need to be done away with. There is unconditional beauty everywhere, but many of us are too blind to see it.
Hannah Larson, Wichita
New facilities separate the classes
Get with the program, taxpayers. Remember when the officials told you we needed a new Coliseum? It would be good for all of us, they said. Did you get privileged parking and separate seating and restrooms? I didn't think so.
What is the difference between the Coliseum and Intrust Bank Arena? Separation of the rich and poor via what was missing in the Coliseum — skyboxes.
Come on, taxpayers, you did it before and you can do it again with a new baseball stadium. Give the rich what they want — your money — and it might just trickle down to you.
Ray Thorp, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments