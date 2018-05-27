Letters to the Editor (May 27)

Paying teachers their worth
Teachers should not have to protest for their wages. They take special care of our children and they do more than teach.
Teachers become nurses, protectors, negotiators, counselors and social workers. Teachers need to be appreciated and respected.
We should support our teachers and pay them their worth. Our futures depends on it.
Sondra Luke, Wichita
Marijuana not right for all Kansans
Why are we not able to stop pot from being legal in Kansas (Marijuana could be legal in kansas next year, says governor candidate Josh Svaty, May 17 Eagle)? Yes, medical marijuana I can see, but how about using it just for being high?
Please protect our children. Let the people decided against it. It should only be available for medical reasons.
Lucy Woodcox, Wichita
Beautifying the core of Wichita
City of Wichita Public Works, thank you so much for fixing the curbs and sealing the street in front of my dear 100-year-old house.
I was going to thank City Council member Brandon Johnson and his predecessor, Lavonta Williams, but I’ve seen improvements on other center-of-the-city streets, too. Thank you for investing the money from the sale of the Hyatt hotel to repair Wichita’s infrastructure. Our fair city is ready for another 100 years of solid attractiveness.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
No to NFL
I thought I would miss football on TV last year, but I did not. In spite of the NFL’s new rule, I will not miss it this year, either.
John Wilburn, Wichita
The spies among them
I would have more confidence in the accuracy of the New York Times article in Sunday’s Eagle about an FBI informant implanted in the Trump campaign to root out Russian connections when we are told about the one implanted in the Clinton campaign. After all, it was found they had obtained information on Trump that was attributable to Russian-related sources.
If there was not a spy for them, too, maybe it was because the purpose of their acquisition of information was obvious to the feds, and didn’t need to be determined by a spy.
Harry Clements, Wichita
Free mental health event for families
Do you know of any children in our community who like to have fun? Of course you do, so mark your calendars for Friday, June 1 from 2-4 p.m. at Watson Park’s Shelter 5. The Mental Health Association is hosting our annual Children’s Mental Health Awareness Event.
The event is free, family friendly and open to the public with things such as face painting, art stations, bouncy house, ice cream truck, snacks and water.
Mental health is a subject often misunderstood and unfairly stigmatized due to a lack of understanding. We want to increase the community’s awareness, but just as importantly, we want to get to know our community better and for the community to know us.
Sometimes one of the most important parts of mental health awareness is acknowledging the importance of joy and laughter in your life. Let us help you remember.
Tana McKee, director
of children’s case management,
Mental Health Association
of South Central Kansas
