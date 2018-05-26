Letters to the Editor (May 26)

DCF will hire competent case workers
With all the negative comments about the Kansas Department for Children and Families’ plan to hire unlicensed workers to fill approximate 180 vacant positions, insight is important on why this plan could be the best answer to help resolve Kansas’s current child welfare crisis.
I work at DCF as a foster-care surveyor, responsible for foster-care licensing and investigating complaints on foster homes. This position does not require a social work license. I spent several years working in Texas investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect. Texas and many other states do not require a social work license to investigate abuse and neglect of children.
Texas does not just hire and send you into the field. They send you through an extensive training process, which is what Kansas will do. And let’s not forget, investigators do not make decisions on their own. Cases are staffed for guidance and support from supervisors. These cases also involve law enforcement and judges.
A license doesn’t determine whether a person can or cannot do a job. It does not take a license to save a child’s life. It takes critical thinking, competency, professionalism and compassion.
Jared Wolsey, Lawrence
Working toward a cleaner, bipartisan environment
Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Overland Park, represents Kansans on the House Appropriations Committee. Recently the bipartisan House Climate Solutions Caucus, now 78 members strong – 39 Democrats and 39 Republicans — sent a letter asking the committee to “oppose harmful provisions or policy riders that undermine efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change.”
This is what our representatives are supposed to be doing — ensuring our future health, security and sustainability.
I look forward to the efforts of Rep. Yoder in realizing these goals and hope that this will include his support of Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation, which provides for a market solution to reduce the carbon in our atmosphere.
It is reassuring to see that our representatives are coming together, not in negative political positions, but in a cooperative effort to do the right thing for our communities. Clean water and air, and protection from disasters such as fires, storms and floods, is essential for the health of all communities. It is good to see our elected officials working to do just that.
Rebecca Armstrong, Wichita
An argument against guns
All the guns in Texas could not prevent another mass shooting. When will our lawmakers face the fact that the answer to gun violence is not more guns? When will they stop selling out to the NRA and gun manufacturers just to get campaign funds?
Is there any reason anyone should own an assault weapon, other than to kill a lot of people in a short time? How many guns must a person own in order to feel safe?
Gun-control advocates do not want to take away all guns. People will still be able to defend themselves and their homes, although you almost never hear of that actually happening. And the only gun that will protect someone from an intruder is one that is easily accessible and already loaded. It is often a child who is killed or injured when a loaded gun is found.
We all need to look at the bigger picture and start thinking for ourselves, and that includes lawmakers. The Second Amendment guarantees the right to a well-regulated militia, not the right to own a personal arsenal.
Starla Cunningham, Wichita
