Letters to the Editor (May 24)

Minors would be a major get for city
As a longtime fan of affiliated baseball, I applaud Mayor Jeff Longwell’s efforts to secure a new team for Wichita. Some of my best memories come from watching the Aeros, Pilots and Wranglers. Seeing future stars such as Chris Chambliss, Bruce Sutter, Roberto Alomar and Carlos Beltran just doesn’t happen with independent baseball.
More important than its superior quality, however, affiliated baseball and a modern, new stadium are crucial for attracting new businesses to Wichita. Wichita is the largest city in the United States without affiliated baseball. Please support the major’s campaign to correct this glaring blemish.
Marian Schmidt, Wichita
Shore up safety in schools or else
My children are my most prized possession. I’m sure you have something you value, too. Tell me, how do you treat it? I’m sure you’re particular about who has access to it.
I’m going to do the same with mine. Our public schools are danger zones. I’m not doing it anymore. I don’t think anyone should. If the March for Our Lives didn’t help you get the message, I wonder: Would empty classrooms and deserted playgrounds convey it better?
What would you do if the first day of school came around and no one was sitting at the desks, swinging on the swings, or stepping off the school bus?
And all the teachers who are being told to carry guns while they read kindergartners a story or speak to high school students about the greatness of America: what if they didn’t show up?
Throughout history, citizens have staged protests, sit-ins, or walkouts in order to send a message. If our kids are being shot while they are in school, then I propose that not being in a school building is the best solution for keeping them safe. Unless, of course, you have suggestions.
Heather Brinkley, Wichita
Expand query for true justice
On Aug. 8, 2014, Michael Brown stole cigars from a convenience store, roughed up the store owner and attacked a police officer. Brown was shot and killed as he advanced again on Officer Darren Wilson. By Aug. 11 the FBI had sent 40 agents to Ferguson, Mo., and spent seven months investigating the incident. On March 4, 2015, the FBI released an 86-page report supported Wilson’s description of the incident.
On Dec. 28, police surrounded the house of Andrew Finch because of a false report of a potential homicide and hostage situation. Finch noticed the police activity and walked out onto his front porch. Moments later he was shot and killed by a Wichita police officer. Finch was unarmed and had committed no crime. The investigation was handled by local law enforcement and in April it was announced that the officer would not be charged.
Both incidents drew national attention. One has to ask why Finch’s civil rights are less important that Brown’s? Why was so much effort expended to find the truth in the Brown investigation, and why is is it not appropriate to expend the same level of effort to fully and transparently understand what happened to Finch?
Chuck Jones, Wichita
Our history with agreements
The world waits in anticipation of the on-again, off-again summit between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un.
History shows us that following many historic meetings of this nature, follow-up meetings often produce signed agreements, pacts, promises or treaties to bind and guide us.
America often walks away from them or violates them while the ink is still drying. Examples are the Iran nuclear agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, DACA, NAFTA and the Paris Climate Accord.
The promise to my ancestors of 40 acres and a mule after Slavery was ruled unlawful were never kept. The more than 350 treaties between our government and Native American tribes have left many with a Trail of Tears, broken promises and life on reservations.
Kim would be wise to heed language from a paragraph of Desiderata:
“Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time, exercise caution in your business affairs; for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals; and everywhere life is full of heroism. Be careful.”
Eugene Anderson, Wichita
Prioritize for fire, police protection
We do not need another tax to pay for fire and police protection. If we could only stop our mayor from spending money on things we don’t need, like the new library, a new ballpark and bike paths all over town that are used by less than a dozen riders — we should have plenty of money.
Don Roberts, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments