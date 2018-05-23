Letters to the Editor (May 23)

History deserves to stand with L-D
I have known Kirk Seminoff since he was one of my students at Heights High School, but his column on why Lawrence-Dumont Stadium needs to come down and be forgotten was truly depressing.
It brings to mind James Earl Jones’ speech at the end of the classic film “Field of Dreams,” where Kevin Costner is told by his banker brother-in-law that he needs to take down the ball field and sell the property or he will go broke.
Quoting the speech, Jones says, “They will walk out to the bleachers and sit in their shirt sleeves and cheer their childhood heroes. They will watch the game and it will be as though they were dipped in magic waters and their memories will be so thick that they will have to brush them away from their faces. Baseball has marked the time: this field, this game reminds us of all that was good and could be good again.”
The point is 84 years of local history should not be sacrificed on the altar of downtown development and so-called progress that may or may not pan out.
Steve Woodman, Wichita
Varying factors in school success
When it comes to his “pay to play” idea for paying teacher bonuses as a solution for increasing our education scores, I really have to wonder who Gov. Jeff Colyer is consulting with.
As a fifth-grade teacher in Texas, we tried this 10 years ago and it ended after two years. Education cannot be run as a typical business. No two brains are the same. Children have different learning styles.
An elementary classroom will be full of students at different learning levels with different learning styles. All the students will have parents that differ in the amount of support they give at home. We know that by nature, low-income schools have a lower percentage of supportive parents. This is not linked by race but by income.
Imagine a company with several manufacturing centers in town and the company used different quality of materials and different quality of machines at each plant. Would we expect the number of finished products to all have the same quality?
Until we allow our K-2 teachers the time to build the foundational skills of our children, we will always have a higher percentage of children not being able to reach their God-given academic abilities.
Kurt Kerns, Wichita
Reasons for border protests
There are two reasons for the Gaza March of Return: the expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians in 1947-49 when Israel was founded, and the siege Israel imposes on Gaza.
Most Gaza families are from towns now part of Israel. In violation of international law, they were never allowed to return home after the war ended, because the Zionist goal was a totally Jewish state. This is ethnic cleansing, replacing the people already there with a new population.
Out of guilt for not allowing the Jews asylum during the Holocaust, and out of disregard for the rights of non-Europeans, the world refused to admit that the Palestinians have been made to pay for the West's failure to rescue the European Jews.
In Gaza the Palestinians are under siege, trapped in an open-air prison: Israel restricts exporting most produce, fishing off the coast, and travel. It prevents importing parts needed to rebuild the infrastructure, which Israel destroys every couple of years with bombing. Thus Gaza is always in economic, medical, and educational crisis.
Our government accepts this and sends our taxes to subsidize it, but the Palestinians will not.
Laura Tillem, Wichita
Kansans step up
Dear people of the great state of Kansas,
A few weeks ago, I had a letter to the editor published. I was doing a state report on Kansas and asked you to to send me some information.
Your response was overwhelming. I have tried my best to send a personal thank you to everyone, but if you sent something and have not a received a personal letter, please know how much I appreciate the time, thought, effort, and money that you took to help me with my project. I learned so much and will never forget this experience.
We had a big “state fair” May 18 where we displayed information and items we received. Kansas was well represented. Thank you again.
Stanly Gorner,
Charlotte, N.C.
