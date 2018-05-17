Letters to the Editor (May 18)

Wind farms away
Located in the heart of the Central Flyway for migratory birds, Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in McPherson County is now threatened by possible wind farms.
Home to an almost pristine native prairie, this refuge might soon be ringed by 300-foot wind turbines. Needless to say, the visual impact on this natural and historic site would be detrimental.
This refuge was given to the people of Kansas to be a permanent reminder of the way Kansas was. Thousands of people from around the world come here and are awestruck by the vastness of this little piece of prairie.
Wind energy is important, but these wind farms should, and can be located in less-sensitive areas.
Doug Rudick, Salina
Keep it in Kansas
The article in the Wednesday paper, “Panel: New Yorker can’t run for Kansas governor,” prompts me to question why we don’t simplify the law saying anyone running for office in Kansas must be a Kansas resident of voting age.
Related to that is the issue of money in politics. I don’t think that a candidate for any office, state or federal, in Kansas should be allowed to take any financial support from anyone who is not a Kansas resident. I think this idea should be true for the whole country – get your support from the people you are seeking to represent.
Willard Ebersole, Wichita
EPA plan bad for environment
The Trump-Pruitt plan to roll back on car emission standards is a bad idea. It would double the amount of car pollution across the country by 2025, harm the environment and climate, and eventually cost us billions in the excessive amount of gas we would be buying.
When I was a young girl, I moved from northern California to Los Angeles. This was my first, and extremely unpleasant, introduction to the issue of pollution. I could not only smell the exhaust fumes, but could taste them. It was disgusting, let alone bad for my health.
Many of you probably don’t remember those days or were never in a highly polluted area. If you were, I think you will agree with me that going backward in regulations is the wrong way to go.
Less fuel-efficient cars, trucks, buses, and other vehicles would require us to use more gas and therefore buy more gas and pay more gasoline taxes. This would amount to billions of dollars more spent.
As a voter, I encourage you to pay attention to candidates’ positions on clean air and climate change. I know who I will vote for.
Caroni Lombard, Wichita
DCF enabling deaths of innocents
A voice was heard in Ramah, weeping and great mourning, Rachel weeping for her children; and she refused to be comforted because they were no more. — Mathew 2:18
The Department for Children and Families is enabling the deaths of innocents Evan Brewer and Anthony Bunn. Five-year-old Lucas Hernandez is missing, too.
It seems every day I open these newspaper pages. Yet another child has been killed. Yet another child has been abused. Yet another child has been reported missing.
Can you imagine that DCF had eight reports of abuse before Evan Brewer was found dead? Can you believe more than 70 kids are missing from their foster-care placements? Surely, it is either the height of gross incompetence, or the agency itself is made up of wolves who have been put in charge of lambs.
We are probably at the start of a domino effect. Those abused are more likely to turn to abusers, and the cycle repeats. There is a systemic rot in DCF that needs to be completely uprooted before it’s too late.
Janek Sunga, Wichita
