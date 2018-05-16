Letters to the Editor (May 16)

Standing up for constituents
Rep. Ron Estes’ Facebook page tried to commandeer the #WheresRon hashtag he made necessary during last year’s special election, when he refused to show up for public debates.
Since Rep. Estes asked, I would like to ask him a few questions:
#WheresRon when China arranged to buy soybeans from Brazil and Canada because of President Trump’s tariffs? Not around.
#WheresRon when the president said he realized tariffs would hurt Kansas farmers, but that made them “good patriots?” Crickets.
#WheresRon when an appropriations bill proposed to eliminate $56 million from Kansas schools? Nada.
#WheresRon when the decision was made to hit Kansas Title I schools harder than any other state in the nation? Mum’s the word.
Elected officials should serve the best interests of their districts. Estes unfortunately takes his orders from big donors and a president who simply doesn’t give a dang about Kansas.
So, instead of #WheresRon, maybe the better question is, “Do you know when Election Day is?”
Vernette Chance, Wichita
Why Reaves left
Austin Reaves’ departure from the Wichita State basketball team is perfectly understandable and he should not have been put in the position of having to give a published interview to explain why.
Neither Coach Gregg Marshall’s silence or Athletic Director Darron Boatright’s “it’s a surprise to us” announcement was done properly. The team success Austin played and strove for wasn’t realized during a transition year to a new and better league. The departure of six senior teammates through graduation and three transfers may also be Austin’s reasons. But those are probably the least of his reasons.
A talented and intelligent basketball player chooses a college for three reasons: Is the chemistry of coach and player right? Does the program have the potential of offering me not just playing time, but the probability of team success? Most importantly, does the college offer the best course of study for when I’m done with basketball?
We were blessed to have Reaves’ talent. We would love to have him stay, but we should also give him our blessing for his future success in basketball, a career and life.
Chuck Glover, Wichita
America’s holocaust failure
The U.S. National Holocaust Museum exhibit to which Forrest James Robinson Jr. refers does not adequately confront President Franklin Roosevelt’s and his War Department’s rejection of the many requests to use bombing to disrupt the transport of Jews to the Auschwitz annihilation camp and disable its killing machinery.
In his seminal work The Abandonment of the Jews (1984), the late David Wyman reported that during the fall of 1944, enslaved Jewish women at Auschwitz, whom the Nazis forced to manufacture munitions, smuggled a small amount of explosives to male Jewish inmates cremating the bodies of murdered Jews. As Wyman noted bitterly: “those few wretched Jews then attempted what the Allied powers, with their vast might, would not. On October 7, in a suicidal uprising, they blew up one of the crematorium buildings.”
Stephen Norwood,
Norman, Okla.
Don’t erase stadium’s history
I continue to be appalled at this plan to replace Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. Former county commissioner Karl Peterjohn hit the nail on the head in his recent letter to the editor.
In it, he compared Lawrence-Dumont to iconic major-league ballparks that fell to the wrecking ball, only to be grieved for many years by fans who came to watch baseball and didn’t need “the entire experience,” as Mayor Jeff Longwell likes to call it.
I suspect that too many fat cats in skyboxes are partly responsible for the decline of the minor-league baseball experience today.
I was practically raised along the first-base line in Lawrence-Dumont’s general admission seats. You could always smell cigar smoke in the air and wonder what it would be like to watch the game from the top of box cars that sat beyond the right-field fence.
Let’s go ahead and spend some serious money upgrading the locker rooms and restrooms, and continue to host the National Baseball Congress World Series and the Wingnuts right here in this grand, old historic stadium.
Don Maxey, Wichita
