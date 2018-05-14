Letters to the Editor (May 13)

O’Donnell should leave commission
When a police officer is accused of something, they’re put on paid leave. When a teacher is accused of something, they’re put on leave.
There is a 12-count federal indictment against Sedgwick County commissioner Michael O’Donnell, yet he’s allowed to continue to sit on the as if nothing happened, while taxpayers are still paying his salary.
Someone accused of bank fraud has no business overseeing a county budget. Do commissioners think this won’t affect how the commission is perceived? Is it business as usual? O’Donnell should not have the privilege of sitting in that chair until his guilt or innocence is proven. A man of integrity would have already taken leave.
Robin Ragland Smith, Wichita
Reconfigure library
A column in last Sunday’s Eagle extolled the virtues of the new library but suggesting we “take a minute to appreciate what Wichita’s leaving”. Indeed. We are leaving behind a national award winning design for a “ho-hum” looks like any other “new” building.
Let’s use this old library building right where it is, by creating a first-class aquarium within its award-winning architectural facade. That would be a draw not only for the citizens of our city and county, but for anyone visiting Kansas’ largest city. Another destination in the heart of our growing downtown center.
James Craig, Wichita
Kobach inconsistent with words
A recent article in The Eagle written by Kris Kobach suggests that he will “look out for the little guy” if elected governor. His actions or lack thereof tell a different story.
For example, he was recently held in contempt of federal court for failing to tell some would-be voters of their eligibility when he had been ordered by the judge to do so. This is hardly looking out for the little guy.
As a veteran, I was greatly disturbed to read another article published in the Eagle titled “Kobach sits on board of veterans group that isn’t using money to help veterans.” Veterans in Defense of Liberty (VDL) is a nonprofit charity that uses a fundraiser, American Target Advertising (ATA). ATA raised over $1 million in 2014 and 2015 for VDL but kept 96 percent of it for its fee. The Better Business Bureau gave VDL a failing grade.
Kobach has served on VDL’s board for six years but admitted he didn’t know where the money is going. A primary responsibility of a board member is to provide proper financial oversight. Kobach failed. He’s neither competent to serve on this board nor serve as governor.
John McKean, Wichita
Mueller investigation much about nothing
I have a few problems with Blake Shuart’s perspective, “President should listen to lawyers” (Monday’s Eagle). I believe that his premise concerning President Trump and his problems is wrong.
Trump doesn’t have any legal problems. His problems are all political. Robert Mueller, James Comey, Jeff Sessions and others have said that he is not the subject of an investigation. He is, however, the target of a political witch hunt.
After 16 months, Mueller still has nothing on Trump. Since this out of control investigation started, more corrupt officials in the Justice Department have fallen than anyone associated with the Trump campaign. The people associated with Trump that have been indicted have been charged with mostly process violations.
Constitutionally, Mueller is powerless against Trump. He has no authority to question, indict or even bring him before a grand jury. The most he will be able to do is write a report of his investigation to Congress with charges for impeachment. I’m sure he will time his report to do the most damage before the mid-term elections.
Impeachment is a political problem. A problem the swamp can’t win with Trump’s approval ratings. The more Mueller investigates, the more weary voters become.
Hank Price, Goddard
Convict those who wrongfully convict
It’s a proud day (“Wrongfully convicted Kansans finally get restitution,” May 3). We can feel good that we are now paying off (monetarily) those Kansans who were wrongfully convicted — whose lives, and those of their families, were needlessly shattered.
But how does this horrid injustice happen in our free and compassionate state (as well as society as a whole)? Two significant reasons for wrongful convictions:
1. The “losers” are outmaneuvered in our court system.
2. “Winning” a case is more important than gaining truth.
We know there is another side to this story, a question that seems to be swept under the rug: What happens to those responsible for this travesty? What is their consequence?
Should they be named? Shamed? Punished? Were they lauded — even promoted — for winning these cases — as their unfortunate victims were led away to many years of prison?
It takes courage to act. State legislatures can address this wrong. Under California law, prosecutors/legal personnel can be subject to prison when their unethical behavior leads to a conviction. Kansans could be proud again if such legislation could help assure us that going through our legal system means justice has been done. We can do this.
Donna Neufeld, North Newton
Compassion in a needed time
On April 16, I made a call I never wanted to make. My daughter Cassia attempted to take her life. After two days on life support, we had to make the decision to let her go.
I am writing this to say a big thank you to a lot of people who worked hard to save her and who showed us support beyond belief. First to the 911 operator, who got the info he needed and talked me through trying to revive her. Next to the EMS, fire department and police and sheriff’s personnel who showed up in less than five minutes. They were professional, courteous and empathetic.
Next, to the Via Christi-St. Francis staff (ER and SICU), the Chaplains and the Midwest Transplant Network staff for helping with her organ donations.
Next, our friends, co-workers and associated people, who came out in droves to support us. Our lives were made better by you all. We love you.
Finally, to David LeMonnier, minister at Epic Church and their members for his comfort and presiding over the funeral. The Cozine Funeral Home for their care and professionalism. To Pastor Mike, minister of Gracepoint Church and their members.
Richard Millspaugh, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
For more information, contact
Kirk Seminoff at 316-268-6278, kseminoff@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments