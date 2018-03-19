Letters to the Editor (March 19)

Walkout lessons
I am all for taking responsibility for one’s actions, be it criminal or civil disobedience. From the articles I have read about the consequences for students walking out to protest gun violence and in honor and memorial of the lives lost, it seems that often the consequences are to have an unexcused absence.
What should happen is to extend this important learning experience by making it a lesson in civil disobedience and citizenship and, yes, even into government education. Assign each student an age-appropriate assignment — essay, multiple choice Q&A — that helps them learn from this experience of 17 minutes for their life. This could help them not only deal with the loss of the lives that brought the demonstration to life, but also to learn about our country, the freedoms that we so proudly claim and the democratic governing of our nation.
Make it a learning experience, not a punishment, as children of all ages are wanting to be part of our citizenship. If we punish them for what they truly believe, we will not build engaged future adults.
Tricia Glidewell, Wichita
Lab schools preferable
“In your face, Wichita” shouts the concept of a private school for only the very wealthy, the Wonder school created by members of the Koch family, to be located on the state-financed Wichita State campus. Add this to the omni presence of Koch Arena and one begins to get the unsettling feeling of “What’s next?”
I have taught at two major state universities that sponsored laboratory schools on campus. These were for open enrollment to serve interested students, tuition free. Students preparing to teach had the advantage of observing and intern teaching while using select, cutting-edge, research-based curriculum and instruction. The schools attracted a more accurately representative student body, assuring more successful interactions with others in life outside school. This makes sense and is much more defensible as an acceptable use of a state’s property than is the Wonder school.
I must “wonder” about the nature of the Koch-financed venture’s curriculum and select education resources. I predict that learning experiences will simply reinforce goals that highlight a more elitist lifestyle.
Count me as one who is certain that our public schools, their teachers and support personnel, are superior as preparation for life.
John H. Wilson, Wichita
