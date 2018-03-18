Letters to the Editor (March 18)

Using pro-social behavior
The PROMISE program referenced in a March 11 letter (”Get tougher with problem students”) was both misstated and misinterpreted. PROMISE was initiated by Broward County, Fla., in 2013 not to encourage “schools and police not to pursue student punishment or arrests,” but to aid both offenders and victims of specific non-violent behavior infractions, as well as prevent biased discipline.
Many non-violent behavior infractions can be “nipped in the bud’ by providing offenders the opportunities, mentoring, intervention, support and education necessary to develop pro-social, rather than anti-social, behaviors. Positive discipline policies such as PROMISE can help create safer learning environments with out heavy reliance on school suspensions and expulsions. The development of pro-social behaviors benefits all stakeholders by helping mitigate the school-to-prison pipeline in which the gateway is often the juvenile justice system.
The letter’s author wrote, “By participating in the program, the school district contributed by providing the opportunity to commit a mass shooting.” That’s misguided. The Stoneman Douglas High School shooter had been expelled from Stoneman Douglas. Maybe a program like PROMISE would have helped identify him as someone who posed a threat to society and needed greater services than it could provide.
Lisa Schriefer, Wichita
Clinton contemptuous to Americans
As much as we try to move beyond Hillary Clinton, she just won’t let us (“Hillary Clinton: U.S. did not ‘deserve’ Trump presidency,” Kansas.com March 13).
With every excuse she makes for her unthinkable defeat at the hands of Donald Trump, she shows the depth of her contempt for the American people.
Like the Hollywood elite and tenured faculty who adore her, she can’t fathom that the common folk don’t recognize their superiority to the rest of us.
Clinton exudes every derogatory cliché of contempt the left has to offer for America.
Like a chameleon, the new breed of Democrat is learning from Clinton’s mistakes. They masquerade behind the values of Middle America while fitting comfortably in sheep’s clothing waiting to reveal their true nature until they have consolidated power.
Whether by altering the demographics of the voter base with illegal immigrants, or the creation of a welfare dependent population, the suppression of any political thought other than their own is the ultimate objective.
Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson
Naftzger’s NCAA role
I just drove past the NCAA area south of St. Francis and Douglas, where all the party action is confined during the tournament. It looks like the city needed to carve out Naftzger Park.
Hindsight is 20/20, but they should have plowed it under and put up a temporary pop-up park while they try to figure out what to do with the homeless and the folks that live downtown and need to pee their dogs. Of course, displacing the homeless is bad optics.
Craig Plank, Wichita
No to cell tower
Not another new cell phone tower. Not on riverfront property. This location, 707 W. 13th, is inappropriate.
To preserve the renowned historic landmark North High School, the taxpayers funded a $1.7 million bond issue investment to expand the school while matching the historically significant architecture. Additionally, the Minisa bridge restoration project received a transportation enhancement grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation and $2 million of the city’s general funds were added to restore its unique beauty. The walking path along the river adjacent to the property was paid for by taxpayers. All enhancements will be in the shadow of this unnecessary equipment.
The property line of the property is approximately 80 feet from the Minisa bridge. In addition to its proximity to historic landmarks, this proposed tower would rise above the Little Arkansas River, where it circles Mead Island, a designated wilderness area. At the proposed height of 100 feet, the top half of the tower will not be shielded from public view by trees for blocks.
The city should be good stewards of the citizens’ tax dollars spent to achieve the visions they convince us to support. There is no compelling reason to approve a conditional use permit.
Susie Cunningham, Wichita
Skewing the questions
Once again I have received a “monkey survey” from Rep. Ron Estes regarding views on guns in Kansas, and once again the survey is written to illicit predetermined responses.
Rather than ask if I feel semi-automatic rifles should be banned for civilians, he asks if we should raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21? The survey has five questions just as leading as the first. The last question is, “Should we allow a conceal carry reciprocity policy that would allow residents who live in a conceal carry state to enjoy that right in all 50 states?”
Here’s a concept: How about getting rid of conceal carry laws in all 50 states and allowing all of us the right to enjoy feeling safe where ever we go in these 50 states?
Mr. Estes, quit wasting taxpayer funds sending out surveys until you really are interested in what we have to say.
Peggy Valliant, Wichita
Public Health Week approaches
What is public health? Or better yet, what isn’t?
Public health is in every aspect of our daily lives. Sure, we hear “eat healthy” and “get physically active,” but do we think about other aspects of our lives that impact our health? Transportation? Education? Even our neighborhoods can be indicators of how healthy we are. This understanding of public health inspired me to see how our everyday lives affect our health. What can we as citizens do to be healthier? What do we need from our policy makers to help us achieve better health?
April 4-10 is National Public Health Week, so I call on all of my fellow Wichitans to be more cognizant of the “normal” parts of our lives that impact our health. We can look at things such as making sure the foods our families eat are safe, families are vaccinated and in smoke-free environments. We must look, also, to our policy makers to thoughtfully identify and understand their impact on health to ensure they are aware of how their policy decisions continually affect the health of our ever-expanding Wichita-area family.
Autumn Nance, Bel Aire
